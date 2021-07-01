BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V is your perfect husband material and these 3 statements are proof

BTS' V is the heartthrob of millions of girls the world over. His rich baritone, seductive voice and looks sets hearts racing. But what makes him even more desirable is how much he loves his family. With his statements, it is evident that he prioritizes his parents/siblings over many other things in life. After he made some money by being a part of BTS, Kim Taehyung/V bought a big home in Seoul so that his parents could live closer to him. They are residents of Daegu. His thoughts on marriage are even more endearing. This is what he said in some interviews. Also Read - Ed Sheeran ‘spoils’ BTS’ new song by revealing all about it! Read deets

V/Kim Taehyung of BTS said that he would like to retire when he is 40. Now, we would want him to work for much longer than that. V said that post 40 he would like to give his time to his wife and family. Isn't that sweet? The life of an actor/idol is an hectic one, and V/Kim Taehyung is aware of the sacrifices they did have to make. This is just so cute. He also said that he wants a woman who is respectful to elders. Given how much gratitude he has for his family, he would like someone who is as caring as him.

This is not all. We know how much Kim Taehyung/V idolizes his parents. He has said that he would want a relationship like them. He said that his mom scolds his father and he enjoys that. V said that his ideal woman should stop him from spending unnecessarily. He surely has his ideal type sorted out in his mind. Taehyung also wants someone who is gentle.

The singer has spoken about how he wants to be a dad like his own father. Senior Taehyung is the hero of his son's life. He said he would be like a friend for his kids, and support them. The singer said he wants three kids when he is married. In fact, he did like 5 if he has the time.

On the professional front, BTS' Butter has spent five weeks on the No.1 spot for the song Butter. Their new number Permission To Dance is coming on July 9. BTS is surely busy all through the pandemic.