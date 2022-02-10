Korean boy band BTS is famous for their off-screen banter. Their songs are famous but the camaraderie that the members share make them all the more loveable. Fans known as ARMY are always crushing hard on the septet because of their cute and funny videos. Once again, we are laughing hard on their backstage madness. In the latest video shared on Bangtan TV, we see Jimin, V, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope preparing for their song Butter. The footage was captured before Butter was released and hence the boys are saying that they are preparing for the song. Also Read - BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shares UNSEEN pics of his studio; ARMY calls it a 'walkthrough museum' [PICS]

Jin gets a little cheeky in the video and talks about being 'worldwide handsome'. He says that his face is fancy. "It's not that I opened the performance fancy. I just stood up and walked. If that looked fancy, all I could say is that my face was fancy," he says. Then he states that he is feeling embarrassed as other members are listening to it over mic. He then looks at Kim Taehyung aka V and states that he is the one promoting him to say things. As they engage in funny banter, RM interrupts and says “Hello, welcome to the first day of our Butter promotion. I sincerely…". He gets interrupted by V who says he has nose hair. RM get embarrassed and moves away from the camera. What comes next will leave you laughing hard. As V talks, Jin says he has mouth hair. V responds saying you have armpit hair and it goes on. Watch the video below: Also Read - BTS: Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook's quiet hide-n-seek game fails; turns CHAOTIC just 10 seconds later [watch video]

BTS truly comprises of some of the most fun-lovely boys ever and it is entertaining to see how they are always up to add some spunk to dull day. Also Read - BTS boys V, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope saying 'Namaste India' in their new video will make ARMYs emotional