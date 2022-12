Big Hit has been releasing the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook's special Photo-folio series. They have been releasing the pictures in the booklet forward. Up until now, we have seen Jungkook, RM, Jimin and Jin's special 8 Photo-Folio series. And now, the BTS ARMY is treated to Kim Taehyung aka BTS V's special Photo-Folio. The visual king has donned the equestrian role it seems. The Run BTS hitmaker seems to have doled out a victoria era photoshoot. ARMY is going gaga over BTS V's photoshoot and how! Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V to feature in a variety show with two of the Wooga Squad members? Here's what we know

Big Hit releases Kim Taehyung's special photo-folio

Hollywood News will be bowled over with the photoshoot of Kim Taehyung. Taetae's special shoot is called Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’. Big Hit Entertainment also dropped the teaser of Kim Taehyung's photo folio. The Christmas Tree singer is seen in Victoria-era styled clothes. He has a pocket watch, old hard-bound books, and striped suits. Taehyung has been fond of horse riding as well and has settled in the role of an equestrian for the photoshoot. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook ace the Run BTS TikTok trend; Big Hit Music reveals their hidden talents

Kim Taehyung looks very handsome in each of the pictures as always. He has also posed on a bed with flowers. He has childlike energy with which he is seen jumping up and down on the bed. There are three teasers of BTS V's special 8 photo-folio. He is also seen in a white suit and a hat. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V gets mobbed by ARMYs as he returns home; pens a note saying, ‘I always get worried…’

Check out the video teasers of Kim Taehyung's photo folio here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

ARMY goes crazy over Kim Taehyung

BTS ARMY is going gaga over Kim Taehyung and his gorgeous victoria-themed and equestrian-themed photoshoot. They have been sharing the pictures online and crushing over Taetae. It's as if he has set a thirst trap but this one is a time travel one. Check out the tweets here:

I want actor Kim Taehyung so bad ? pic.twitter.com/BO0qiFbFiF — Love?????????? ???? (@Blbdkth_) December 8, 2022

dead gorgeous horse rider prince kim taehyung of 90s pic.twitter.com/YRmU8jnv8U — *✧ (@taeteluv_) December 8, 2022

KIM TAEHYUNG. ISTG DO SOMETHING WITH YOUR FACE DUDE!! PLZ STAPH MAKING MY STANDARD FOR MEN GO ???? — Dee (@obvnotseokjin) December 8, 2022

Kim taehyung stop looking so goddamn attractive challenge failed — kai (@kaivwoo) December 8, 2022

goodafternoon to our royalty, kim taehyung pic.twitter.com/ka1LNjascd — mami g ⁷ (@LUV4BANGT4N) December 8, 2022

kim taehyung looks like a dream, the prettiest prince i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/jagOeO9P4c — ΛK⁷ ? (@btsrkivee_) December 8, 2022

Kim taehyung slayy v ò https://t.co/OY2VrxxPGJ — i want kth (@mynameisthuong) December 8, 2022

Aww.. Kim Taehyung sao có thể đẹp đến vậy nhìn như trong tranh vậy á , đẹp quá awww~~

Vibe này đúng là chất của Taehyung luôn rồi aaaa@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/TD1k6jJfYO — ƬrânUmêBangtan⁷^?^¹³ (@trantran13_) December 8, 2022

I like it's kim taehyung ? pic.twitter.com/C4OIAqujN1 — Rina1212 (@RinaSus33175034) December 8, 2022

Are u even real kim taehyung or am I hallucinating.? pic.twitter.com/LdR19Ricny — ⟭⟬BTS⁷?ARMY⟬⟭ (@TANNIES_BT5) December 8, 2022

I guess I'll go d!e now, dude has biased wrecked me since the beginning and my loyalty continues to be tested by Mr Kim Taehyung. WHAT WAS THE REASON TAE??? pic.twitter.com/UkvFG1VEqu — Yanni ⁷ INDIGO IS COMING? (@YanniKosmos) December 8, 2022

Meanwhile, as per k-media reports Taehyung is shooting for a variety show with Park Seojoon called Seo Jin's. The series might roll out earlier next year.