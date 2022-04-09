It is the first day of BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert and social media is already drowning in excitement. Twitter is flooded with pictures of BTS from the concert. Among all, it is Kim Taehyung who is grabbing everyone's attention. Not even during the concert, V managed to get himself trending on Twitter with his antics during the soundcheck. As he took onto the stage, he interacted with and entertained the audience with his goofy antics. V playing with his messy hair also left many BTS fans known as ARMY swooning hard. Check out a few tweete below: Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' V's viral smoking pic, Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker wedding, Hailey Baldwin's pregnancy rumours and more

#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #BTS #BTSCONCERT #BTSARMY

Being there is a great blessing ???

Luuucky#KimTaehuyng I love Taetae's cute moves When he sees ARMY He is right to understand with his family ahhhh such a happy place with BTS and ARMY pic.twitter.com/bTKX8AcWJK — Naila?? (@Meriemnayla1) April 9, 2022

Damn, the swag of BTS members is truly unreal. We can't wait to get our hands on other videos and pictures from Permission To Dance on Stage Las Vegas concert. Are you excited? Also Read - Jersey: Shahid Kapoor reveals how NERVOUS he still feels on facing the camera with father Pankaj Kapur since Mausam and Shaandaar