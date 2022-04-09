BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V messing with his hair at Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert leaves ARMY swooning hard – read tweets
It is the first day of BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert and social media is already drowning in pictures and videos of the band members. V especially is grabbing a lot of attention.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1