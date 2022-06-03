BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V missed out on a chance to be at Cannes 2022? Fans say, 'We have been robbed'

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is known as a social butterfly. Yesterday, he trended globally as he attended the VIP screening of the movie Broker. Blackpink members Rose and Jisoo were also there for the film. Kim Taehyung is good friends with Gang Dong-won who is one of the main stars of the movie. Broker has won two major awards at Cannes 2022 including Best Actor for Song Kang-Ho. It seems Gang Dong-won had invited Kim Taehyung aka V for the special screenings in Cannes and Seoul. But he had to skip the Cannes one as he was in the US for the White House meeting with Joe Biden. Also Read - Jawan, Pathaan, Dunki; after a gap of four years, Shah Rukh Khan to treat his fans with 3 releases in 2023

Kim Taehyung aka V flew down a day earlier than rest of the BTS members to attend this special screening. He took a connecting flight from Abu Dhabi to make it on time. He got a new haircut and turned up at the do in a knotted shirt and dinner jacket. The crowds went crazy seeing the Winter Bear singer. When fans came to know that Kim Taehyung aka V could have been at Cannes 2022, they felt it was like a missed opportunity. The fashion icon would have served up some killer looks on the red carpet. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Anusha Dandekar becomes mother to a cute little daughter? Here's a FACT CHECK on their heart-melting viral pics

taehyung could have gone to cannes omg imagine his impact in there ?? but he is going to the red carpet later he is so powerful https://t.co/OARLEcl0Tg — sushi⁷ 꽃? (@capricorncalin) June 2, 2022

Lmao knowing thee kim taehyung was actually invited to cannes for the VIP premiere, he could has been there ? taehyung is really a high quality and powerful man. He was INVITED!

he’s booked, busy and on high demand. — THV? (@Taehyungimpact) June 2, 2022

we almost had cannes taehyung as dong won's guest/+1 ??!@?@#?! but he was in the white house omg ? https://t.co/NhmalO4TFW — (?) (@bearzbun) June 3, 2022

Taehyung x Kang Dong won besties ? https://t.co/3HZgu8Xawh — ?Cannes?✨IU best girl✨?? (@gorgeouslexy) June 3, 2022

Imagine the Kim Taehyung at Cannes we were robbed ? https://t.co/h5cxIBDre2 — tae⁷⁹ ♡ (@travelwithKth) June 2, 2022

TAEHYUNG MISSED CANNES JUST TO BE WITH PRESIDENT FOR SOME HOURS ???

Well either both was okay ? — ᏗᏕᏂᵗʰᵛ?? (@Kthz_stigma) June 2, 2022

If Taehyung went to Cannes, the tour Eiffel would have bowed for him and Mona Lisa would have escaped Louvre to be with him.

That's why he didn't go, the Cannes couldnt ever handle Kim Taehyung — Rim⁽ᵀʰᵛ⁾ ᶜʰʳᶦˢᵗᵐᵃˢ ᵀʳᵉᵉ (@ExtraordlnaryV) June 2, 2022

still can’t believe that taehyung and dongwon are at a level of besties that he invited taehyung to cannes… cannes my friends… — MCR IS BACK! (@cgvcut) June 2, 2022

Well, it would have been a treat to see Kim Taehyung at Cannes. The vocalist has the perfect personality for the French Riviera. BTS met President Joe Biden to discuss hate crimes against Asians, Native Indians and Pacific Islanders. The event got global coverage. Also Read - Urfi Javed wears a dress with a dupatta, leaves netizens surprised; talks about periods, people wanting her to be dead