BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V missed out on a chance to be at Cannes 2022? Fans say, 'We have been robbed'

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is known as a social butterfly. Yesterday, he trended globally as he attended the VIP screening of the movie Broker. Blackpink members Rose and Jisoo were also there for the film. Kim Taehyung is good friends with Gang Dong-won who is one of the main stars of the movie. Broker has won two major awards at Cannes 2022 including Best Actor for Song Kang-Ho. It seems Gang Dong-won had invited Kim Taehyung aka V for the special screenings in Cannes and Seoul. But he had to skip the Cannes one as he was in the US for the White House meeting with Joe Biden.
Kim Taehyung aka V flew down a day earlier than rest of the BTS members to attend this special screening. He took a connecting flight from Abu Dhabi to make it on time. He got a new haircut and turned up at the do in a knotted shirt and dinner jacket. The crowds went crazy seeing the Winter Bear singer. When fans came to know that Kim Taehyung aka V could have been at Cannes 2022, they felt it was like a missed opportunity. The fashion icon would have served up some killer looks on the red carpet. Take a look at the tweets...
Well, it would have been a treat to see Kim Taehyung at Cannes. The vocalist has the perfect personality for the French Riviera. BTS met President Joe Biden to discuss hate crimes against Asians, Native Indians and Pacific Islanders. The event got global coverage.
