BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V participates in Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik's fan meet; staff in splits as he eyes a Playstation 5

BTS' member Kim Taehyung is loved by millions across the globe. The young man caught up with actor Choi Woo Shik and his Hwarang friends for a special fan meet. Park Seo-Joon and Park Hyung-Sik were also there. The special fan meet was also held to celebrate Choi Woo Shik's tenth anniversary in the field of entertainment. Kim Taehyung is a popular member of the Wooga Squad. The gang, which is still friends three years after Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth is adored for their friendship. They have always spoken about how they are kind of emotional support for one another. Kim Taehyung/V looked exceptionally handsome in that charcoal grey suit. In fact, he looked like a mature man. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Two days after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce news, Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops a cryptic post; Sonam Kapoor is glad she didn’t marry someone from Bollywood

At the end of the fan meet, Choi Woo Shik told them that there were presents for them. Kim Taehyung rushed to a Playstation 5 console that was kept for them. When he picked it up, Choi Woo Shik playfully discouraged him from picking it up. V was not to be discouraged. The BTS vocalist then sneaked behind to pick up the PS5 once again. The staff saw it and laughed their hearts out. Choi Woo Shik saw it and exclaimed, 'Aah'. But he let Kim Taehyung/V have the Playstation 5. Also Read - BTS: When V had to choose the body part he was most confident of – know what he answered

After all, he is the youngest member in the Wooga Squad and loved by his hyungs. Choi Woo Shik revealed that Park Seo-joon and V were amongst the first to congratulate him when Parasite won big at the Oscars. Choi Woo Shik played Peakboy in Hwarang. In Bong Joon-ho's Parasite he played the part of Ki-woo, the son of a poor family. The film won the Best Director last year at the Oscars. Kim Taehyung also spoke about Permission To Dance which is coming out tomorrow. BTS has given a couple of interviews on the same. Also Read - BTS REVEAL the reason of why they don’t want to see ARMY in the initial post-pandemic concerts and it will make you emotional