BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V ready to sue defamatory YouTube content creators; says will take a stand for everyone who is hurt by such online toxicity

BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung is the most followed K-Pop celebrity on Instagram. He has 26.9 million followers. Well, BTS V is quite active on the platform right from the moment he joined the photo-sharing app. On Saturday night, he created a collective meltdown on Instagram when he revealed his facial hair. The handsome singer was shirtless in his apartment as he gave fans a glimpse of his X'Mas tree and gorgeous interiors. Seeing that video, a YouTube channel made a report saying that he was inebriated to post such content for fans. Yesterday, some fans were discussing this hateful video posted on Weverse. It seems Kim Taehyung saw it and he was not pleased. He said that he does not like such content, and nor do his fellow artistes from the K-Pop fraternity. He also revealed that such stuff affects his family. BTS V said that he will sue the channel on behalf of everyone who has been hurt but could not take any action due to some reason or the other. Also Read - BTS’ Jin BEATS all K-Pop artists to top the December 2021 Boy Group Brand Rankings; ARMY breaks Twitter in celebration

He also joked that the amount he got from the lawsuit could fund his snacks or cookies for Christmas. Reading this, fans told him that they will report the channel and not to get disturbed by such vile stuff. He said that he was not someone who did get mentally affected by such crap. He assured fans that he was as strong as SUGA. As we know, BTS really respects Min Yoongi for the battles he has fought in his life. From dealing with unsupportive parents to fighting depression, he has survived a lot. Fans appreciated V for taking a stand against such menace. Also Read - BTS gets nominated for ‘International Group of the Year’ at BRIT Awards 2022 for the second time in a row

someone on wv decided to post a screenshot of a video with malicious comments about ? and he saw it and said he would sue. — Mars ? (@gyeommiesneeze) December 19, 2021

its crazy to think abt the amount of hate they got ever since they debuted and how its still ongoing but theyre so mature about it and handle it in such a professional and smart way. they kno their worth as they should!!! — tae's gf⁷ loves gabi (@yeontanIuvr) December 19, 2021

the fact that the absolute strongest person he can think of in terms of mental strength is yoongi? — shreya?️‍??|ot⁷| ia (@iridescencemyg) December 19, 2021

Taehyung the man you are ✨ pic.twitter.com/x4lFJCfQD9 — yarsi (@jeonliiily) December 19, 2021

Some days back, Kim Taehyung hit out at those spreading dating rumours about him. There were reports of him secretly dating a chaebol's daughter. BTS is now on a break. They will resume their schedule ahead of the Grammy's in 2022. This is the first time the septet is spending time with their family or enjoying the holiday without any work commitments. Also Read - BTS: ‘I CAN'T BREATHE,’ ARMY can’t keep calm over Kim Taehyung aka V’s shirtless video