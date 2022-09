BTS members are making news daily. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung just finished a shoot with Vogue in New York a month back. The issue is out, and fans can see 30 different pics of BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung aka V in the magazine. They did the shoot at the iconic William Cullen Byrant Homestead which was the childhood home of the American poet. Now, Vogue Korea has shared a moment when Kim Taehyung aka BTS V posed with the entire crew and staff who played a huge role in making that dreamy photoshoot. In the pics, he is in a light brown sweater with white pants. Also Read - BTS ARMY celebrates 1 year of Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka TaeKook's THIS selfie – here's what's special about it

Some fans have found him looking similar to Shah Rukh Khan, and even his son Aryan Khan. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is hailed as one of the Most Handsome Men in the globe. Vogue Korea has written that he laughs modesty when people talk about such titles in front of him. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan quickly drew out this pic which again makes us wonder how would it be to have the two in the same frame. Also Read - BTS' military enlistment issue makes HYBE's stocks fluctuate? Will Jin leave for mandatory training this year?

The thing that Aryan khana khan resembles taehyung so much — Anusha ⁷ ? (@AnushaKujur) September 23, 2022

i was searching for this comment? he does look like srk — rose⁷ ?⁵ (@joonchild20) September 23, 2022

Well, this is not all. The new video of Kim Taehyung aka BTS V from Hyundai World Cup version of Yet To Come is also taking over social media. In a blue printed chiffon shirt, white tee and pants, he is proving that he is the unreal god of visuals in K-Pop. Take a look... Also Read - BTS: From V handling unforeseen situations to being considered a valuable asset – 5 big takeaways from Kim Taehyung's magazine interview

Look at him ? pic.twitter.com/KYillIVZKj — thv updates (@DailylofV) September 23, 2022

What in the Bollywood music video shot is this ??so beautiful — Pingu Pings? (@Pingupings2013) September 23, 2022

He is looking so dreamy like a Star ?????? — Hiba⁷? (@KTH_TaedyBear) September 23, 2022