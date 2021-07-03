BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V reveals panty is his favourite fashion item on a talk show; Jungkook wants to know the colour

BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V is loved worldwide as the Most Handsome Man. He is also very funny. We know that Kim Taehyung aka V can say the craziest things with a straight face. Recently, the band did an interview with a Japan-based talk show. It was for Film Out. The interviewer asked V what his favourite piece of fashion/clothing. He said he bought a new set of panties. Hearing this, the reported asked underwear. V said yes. Later, Jungkook joined in the fun and asked what was the colour. After hinting that did be a secret, V said it was black. Jungkook said he was wearing blue, while Jin said his was grey. In fact, Jin even took a look to see if it was indeed grey. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' Butter tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week, Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9 takes the box office by storm and more

The boys being quite mischievous do keep on cracking underwear jokes. Once, a fan asked V to share more videos and pictures of the BTS members. The fan asked, "Taehyung, since you haven't been here in a while, reveal lots of videos of the members… Reveal Taehyung's album… We welcome the members' faces within Taehyung's phone any time." He replied saying that at times the members were not fully dressed enough to be clicked. V replied, "That's fine, but we have the tendency to have the free mind of wanting to stop oppression and protect our worth. So there aren't many that show us with our clothes on."

The singer also revealed once that Jimin leaves wet bandanas in the bathroom. It seems he has a habit of wearing a bandana due to neck pain. Kim Taehyung aka V has become the only K-Pop artiste who has over ten fancams over 10 million fancams. Fans cannot get enough of his looks, vocals and naughty side.