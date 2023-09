Kim Taehyung is promoting his recently released music album, Layover, everywhere in South Korea. The handsome BTS member is going places and also attending events. And recently, BTS V attended a store launch wherein a video of him vibing to the desi beats is going viral. Desimys, that is Desi ARMYs go gaga every time the Bangtannies talk about India or the language or the food. And it’s no different right now either. Also Read - BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V wishes RM on his birthday; ARMY cannot get over Taejoon [Check Reactions]

BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V grooves to the desi beats

Kim Taehyung attended a pop-up store launch of Noice. He was seen in casuals with a lemon-yellow sweatshirt and track pants. The Slow Dancing hitmaker carried a backpack and seemed in a really good mood. He flaunted his blonde hair and looked handsome as ever. He arrived for the store launch with GOF and Bada Lee. An inside video from the event is going viral. Taehyung is seen wearing a white cap, his back is to the camera and he seems to be vibing to the Punjabi beats of a remix track. The video is going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - BTS' V to appear on Running Man to promote solo debut, Layover; Kim Taehyung had once said it was a dream

Watch the video of Kim Taehyung here:

Jimin and Yeontan steal hearts

Another BTS member Park Jimin aka Jimin attended the recording of KBS music bank. He was also seen in a sweatshirt which he paired with denim, wool cap and sneakers. He hid his face behind the mask. Taehyung has been recording for the same in the city and Jimin was there to support Taehyung. The Filter singer also got a signed copy of Layover which he flaunted while leaving from the shoot location. Before leaving, Jimin and Taehyung hugged each other. It was a sight to behold for every BTS ARMY. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V reveals Yeontan doesn't listen to him when he is with THIS person

That's not it, Yeontan, fondly known as Tannie also made his stage debut with Taehyung. They both performed at MNet's countdown. Yeontan wagged his tail, looking at the fans gathered and grooving to the music of his beloved owner. He followed Taehyung on stage too. We bet you wouldn't have seen a cuter sight.

Watch the videos of Taehyung with Jimin and Yeontan here:

Taehyung is winning hearts everywhere. He even appeared on IU's show IU's Palette to promote Layover. As per the online buzz, Taehyung was approached by a lot of filmmakers right after BTS announced the break and solo debuts. However, he refused the offers to focus on his album.