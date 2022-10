The BTS concert took place on Saturday where the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – performed in Busan for the Busan World Expo 2030 concert. It was a stunning act put up by the boys in a short span of time and amidst their personal schedules. The highlight and the most awaited bit of the Busan Concert was the Run BTS choreography. Run BTS is a song that was released with their album Proof. It has been loved by the ARMYs across. During their award show performances, the BTS ARMY wished for the choreography of Run BTS and the boys obliged at the Busan World Expo 2030. Also Read - Top Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Johnny Depp's Queensland mansion sold at whopping price, BTS to join military soon and more

Run BTS Choreography wins hearts

When the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – performed Run BTS at the beginning of the concert it was the biggest highlight. Not just the choreography, but the sync between the members and also the dance moves left the ARMY gasping and in awe. It was truly a highlight of the planned evening. BTS' Busan concert was a big trend in Hollywood News as well

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shares a BTS of Run BTS rehearsals

BTS' baritone singer and one of the most loved artists, Kim Taehyung took to his social media handle and shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the Bangtan Boys' rehearsals of Run BTS choreography. The amount of energy they have put into the rehearsals is insane. Taehyung wrote that it was a long time since they had lit up in a performance. ARMYs are sharing the video clips of Run BTS on Twitter and showering them with love.

Check Kim Taehyung's Instagram story on Run BTS rehearsals here:

Taehyung nomas vino a alborotar al gallinero con su historia de instagram cuando esté ya se iba a dormir. Ahora quiero ver mas de Run BTS ?? I'm voting for @BTS_twt for Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ywaaJ8InTI — (◍•ᴗ•◍)⟭⟬⁷? (@Ely_2605) October 17, 2022

221017 Taehyung Instagram story

‘Run BTS’ Dance Practice 2

I’m voting for BTS (@BTS_twt) for Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ilyX0Mag6T — oyo51 (@51oyo) October 17, 2022

and its not that bts dont give their all in the rest of their songs bc they do 100% but it feels so different for run bts, i felt that hunger they portrayed while performing, i felt it in the instagram story taehyung posted, its the same hunger and that makes me so happy — jungkook_613 (@vobikm) October 17, 2022

[VIDEO] Taehyung Instagram Story update ? https://t.co/UQKdWWPGph Everyone say thank you Taehyung for giving us a bit of the Run BTS dance practice ??#Taehyung #BTSV #뷔 #방탄소년단뷔 pic.twitter.com/92dlK6RLE2 — KTH Updates ✩ (slow) (@updatekths) October 17, 2022

Taehyung (thv) Instagram story 1017 (1~2)

• https://t.co/0xZXgfp95R

• https://t.co/PUaXsVVA9h ? For the first time in a while since i/we really burned it up ?

? ? (You've) worked hard/good job *short clip of RUN BTS dance practice*#BTS #방탄소년단 #TAEHYUNG @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/HKTA6Gf11f — fangirlllbangtan⁷ (slow) (@fangirllbangtan) October 17, 2022

?오래만에 정말 불태웠다?

??수고 RUN BTS yay ? too cool.

Taehyung, thanks for the practice picture.

Explosive numbness.? 20221017Taehyun's Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/lClkiPOTU0 — ?tetenosuke? (@sgR1Vh9YyacvCMX) October 17, 2022

Bangtan Boys’ Busan concert

The BTS members were very excited about their concert in Busan. It was the last of their scheduled concert for now. And by the end of the concert, they asked the BTS ARMY to not be sad and look forward to their solo debuts and more solo content. They won’t be on a hiatus as confirmed by Suga during the ending ment of the BTS Busan Concert.