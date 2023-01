BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is making his solo variety show debut with Seo Jin's cooking show. The promo is out on TvN Joy's Instagram handle. In the promo, we can see all of them presenting traditional Korean dishes and street food to customers in Mexico. The filming was done in top secret. Kim Taehyung aka BTS V is in charge of the plating. The promo has a cute expression from him too. Fans have bombarded the social media pages of the channel asking them to release show with proper English subtitles. Take a look at the promo... Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung does a quick VLive; ARMY goes gaga listening to Jungkook singing in the background

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tvN (@tvn_joy)

They have also released a poster of the same. Kim Taehyung aka V has been seen on many Run BTS episodes in the kitchen. Even there, he is in charge of plating the dishes. Min Yoongi aka SUGA and Kim Seokjin are the best cooks of BTS. The others played supporting roles on the show. Also Read - Pathaan meets BTS: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone song Besharam Rang gets a Dynamite version [Watch]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tvN (@tvn_joy)

Kim Taehyung aka V is also supposed to be at the Celine show at the Paris Fashion Week. This is how super excited ARMYs reacted on Twitter... Also Read - BTS: Tattooist Polyc SJ shares Kim Taehyung aka V's closeup and clearer pic of friendship tattoo, ARMY goes berserk [View Tweets]

Translation: "It must have gone viral! What's up with this!"

"There are no chairs, there are no chairs, there are no chairs!"

"Hot dogs?"

"Order! Order! Order!"

*Taehyung's mental breakdown*

"Anyone has an extra hand?"

"No one has an extra hand!" cto pic.twitter.com/E09FZQ8xUB — Vee The Eis (@Vht_30) January 27, 2023

New tvN variety show "Seojin's" to air February 24, starring @BTS_twt's V, Park Seojoon, Choi Wooshik, Jung Yumi, and Lee Seojin! pic.twitter.com/FTKL7r6w1g — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) January 26, 2023

The show also stars Park Seojoon, Choi Wooshik, Jung Yumi, and Lee Seojin. As we know, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung knows Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo-shik from his Hwarang days. They are part of his friends' circle of Wooga Squad.