BTS members are soon going to enlist in the military one by one. Kim Seokjin aka Jin is the first member who is going to enlist in the military. And later, one by one as their schedules come to an end, the other Bangtan Boys, that is, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook will enlist in the military too. Before leaving for the military, the BTS members have been dropping content that they shot in advance for the ARMYs to enjoy in their absence. And amongst them is BTS V aka Kim Taehyung as well. Yes, your read that right. As per a K-media report, Taehyung has been shooting for a variety show. So, BTS ARMY, if the reports are anything to go by, y'all might get to see Taehyung in a reality TV series, maybe, before he joins the military. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Blackpink rapper Lisa; here is the list of Most Googled K-Pop idols of 2022

Kim Taehyung in a variety show

Apart from the BTS' military enlistment, the Bangtan Boys' solo projects also make headlines in the Hollywood News section. And such is the case with the Christmas Tree singer as well. As per a report in Daum.net, Kim Taehyung is a part of Lee Seojin's new reality series which is tentatively titled Seo Jin's. The series will reportedly premiere on tvN network. For the unversed, Seo Jin's is a spin-off of the popular reality TV show Youn's Kitchen. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung, Jungkook and other members turn Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty from Phir Hera Pheri as they groove on 'Aye Meri Zohrajabeen' [Watch Hilarious Video]

BTS V to be seen with Wooga Squad members in the series

The report revealed that BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shot for the series in a complete secret in Mexico. A couple of days ago, Taehyung's pics of being spotted in Mexico alongside Park Seo-joon had gone viral. And now, the latest report states that they have been shooting for the series all along. It is said that Choo Woo Shik, Taetae and Seo-joon's friend, is likely to be a part of the series as well. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook ace the Run BTS TikTok trend; Big Hit Music reveals their hidden talents

[단독]방탄소년단 뷔 '서진이네' 전격 출연..멕시코서 극비리 촬영https://t.co/R0RHp0mDct - '서진이네'는 내년 상반기 방송을 목표로 촬영에 한창이다. pic.twitter.com/tkPa0SGVd5 — 브리이에₂ (@briller613_bts) December 6, 2022

What is Seo Jin's?

As per the media report, the spin-off series is restaurant management kinda show. While Youn's Kitchen had traditional South Korean food items, Seo Jin's will have the street food of South Korea. The series is still being filmed and is likely to be broadcast in the first half of 2023.

