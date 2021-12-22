BTS fans are known to for their charitable nature. ARMY follows the septet's philosophy of giving back to society. Kim Taehyung aka V's birthday is coming on December 30, 2021. The handsome singer is already excited for the same. He has asked fans on social media about his birthday projects, which left ARMYs gushing over him. As we know, many fans undertake social initiatives on the birthday of the band members. The Indian Bangtan fan club has decided to support the initiative of women empowerment for the birthday of Kim Taehyung. They have joined hands with Myna Mahila Foundation, which is a organization for marginalised women. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V wages war against online toxicity; decides to sue defamatory YouTube content creators

Kim Taehyung's birthday initiative includes a campaign to break the stigma around menstruation. As we know, it is still a taboo in many parts of the country. Given the poor availability of sanitation facilities for girls and women, many have to compromise on their menstrual hygiene. They are raising funds to make cheap sanitary pads accessible to one and all. So far, they have raised more than 50k and donations are welcome. So, if you are a fan of Kim Taehyung and want to be a part of the initiative check out this link...

Of late, BTS members birthday celebrations are getting bigger in India. We saw a birthday ad for Jungkook in Mulund, Mumbai. Even Kim Seokjin got a birthday ad in Kurla's Phoenix Market City Mall. This birthday celebration is for the December babies, Kim brothers, Taehyung and Seokjin. BTS members recently opened Instagram accounts much to the delight of ARMYs.