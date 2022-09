Korean bands BTS and Blackpink are very popular. The boy band and the girl band have managed to come a long way in the music industry. They are recognised by all and they are also winning many awards at prestigious ceremonies. Naturally, their love lives too are discussed. Latest is that there is something brewing between BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V and Blackpink star Jennie. Whispers are being heard that they are a couple after some alleged pictures got leaked online. Now, V's new pictures have added fuel to the fire. Also Read - BTS: From Nora Fatehi's O Saki Saki to Kareena Kapoor's Gela Gela and more, Bangtan Boys' choreographies that are similar to Bollywood numbers

Hollywood News: V and Jennie were together?

BTS' V took to his Instagram account to share pictures from his New York trip. He shared series of pictures revealing what a gala time he had in the Big Apple. But ARMY (BTS fans) and BLINKC (Blackpink fans) were quick to come to a conclusion that Kim and Jennie went on a date when they were in New York. Why so? Well, it was six days ago that Jennie had shared some pictures from her New York trip. Fans compared the backgrounds of their pictures and were convinced that they spent time together in New York. Check out their posts below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Check out how ARMY and BLINKS are responding to V and Jennie's posts. Quite a few also stated that the stars are now not even trying to hide their bond.

Here is more Proof that V and Jennie was in New York together. If your are delulu don't even click for real. It is time for see the Truth and wake up for real. #bts #btsv #jennie #taennie #taekook pic.twitter.com/ygyOl4bypI — kristy_honey (@hopereal15) September 6, 2022

I'm not saying this is 100% But V and Jennie could of went on a boat together check out these photos.. Believe what you want.. Comment what u think. #BTSV #bts #taekook #taennie pic.twitter.com/l7Io3B1EUt — kristy_honey (@hopereal15) September 6, 2022

Well, okay then! BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie have not officially addressed the dating rumours as yet.