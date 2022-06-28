BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V's pole dance from Celine after party goes viral; LGBTQ community showers love on the pop icon

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V rocked the Paris Fashion Week, which he attended as a guest for Celine. The pop icon was invited along with the likes of actor Park Bogum and Lisa of Blackpink. As we know, Lisa Manoban of Blackpink is the brand ambassador of Celine. Kim Taehyung had a swell time at the party. Now, there is a video where we can see him do the pole dance. It is from the after party of the brand. Fans cannot keep calm seeing the video. ARMYs and Blinks are having a field day as both the K-Pop superstars did the pole dance. Take a look... Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Budget of the Hrithik Roshan starrer skyrockets; becomes his most expensive film

We can see that he is dancing with a male pole dancer who has dressed up like a girl. Even Lisa enjoyed the pole dance. The after party was quite a riot with a Swolla dance and live band performing.

taehyung and lisa doing the pole dance... im gonna fucking die pic.twitter.com/NxwSBBSouC — ?. (@RAINB0SE0K) June 28, 2022

Many fans have spoken about how Kim Taehyung has shattered all norms of toxic masculinity over the years. We have seen him dance in high heels, he once wore a fairy costume and now he is so comfortable in what many are presuming to a crowd that has members from the LGBTQ community. Others told netizens that it is very wrong to assume someone's sexuality. Take a look at some of the tweets below...

It's offensive to declare someone's sexuality like this. It's wrong to say ' he is straight, he can't be gay' . It's also wrong to say ' he is gay'. Taehyung never talked about it so hold your horses and don't fight on this stupid thing. Just enjoy that he is happy — sana-ssi (@_taehee123) June 28, 2022

If you stan Taehyung you’re stanning freedom. It’s that simple. — VStreamTeam ? (@VTeamBase) June 28, 2022

lisa and taehyung pole dancing in a gay club in paris is more random than anything the dall-e generator has created — wa-nyonggs ⁷ (@oignongs) June 28, 2022

im so happy that taehyung and lisa hanging out with gay and trans ppl ☹️☹️ — ?️‍⚧️ (@eyecanndyJJK) June 28, 2022

taehyung once did drag, taehyung can dance in heels, taehyung wore dresses, taehyung wore skirts, taehyung wears makeup, taehyung pole dances. taehyung breaks toxic masculinity. — َ (@artemiskv) June 28, 2022

life is full of surprises never thought i'd see taehyung pole dancing during pride month but here we are — simmy (@hoaxeok) June 28, 2022

idk bout yall but taehyung seems like having a BLAST in that damn queer party as if he belongs there. IN PRIDE MONTH TOO THIS IS PERFECT — Bell⁷ ? (@joonsrightbooby) June 28, 2022

Well, while assumptions on someone's sexuality is not something to be done, people are praising how BTS V aka Kim Taehyung seems to be a very gender inclusive person. BTS has always advocated gender equality through their lyrics. Kim Taehyung's Paris trip is surely one for the history books!