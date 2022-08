BTS member Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie Kim's dating rumors have been dominating headlines. This week, shippers of the alleged couple had a field day as three private pics were leaked. The Twitter account @gurumiharibo released the pictures saying that the couple was indeed dating. It also said that it had an alleged pic where the Winter Bear singer was seen kissing Jennie Kim on the forehead. But it looks like it has come to a stop as @gurumiharibo has been suspended. The account could be back in some time but it looks like there is a halt now. It is not known if HYBE or YG Entertainment reported the account or was it because of the concentrated efforts of fans of the two idols. Also Read - Run BTS stopped? 'Clueless' ARMY wonders when they'll see Kim Taehyung, Jungkook and Bangtan Boys again [View worried Tweets]

BTS fans had been quite vociferous about the whole matter. All the pics were leaked from the side of Jennie Kim apparently which made BTS ARMYs furious. They have been bombarding HYBE to Protect Kim Taehyung and his privacy. In the mean time, it is being speculated that the iCloud of Kim Jennie's phone could have been hacked by someone. This is why her alleged private pics with Kim Taehyung is being leaked. This has become a matter of concern for fans.

The most baffling part is that HYBE nor YG Entertainment has given any statement clarifying the matter. This is contradictory to how they dealt with Kim Taehyung-Joanna Chun rumors or the marriage gossip about RM and the daughter of a Korean chaebol. But there is no such clarification for Kim Taehyung or Jennie Kim. YG Entertainment has an indifferent attitude towards the personal life of its idols. HYBE on the other hand does not pay attention to gossip especially if it is within idols. The two have also kept mum on the matter. Kim Taehyung is now in the US for a photoshoot.