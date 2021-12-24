BTS singer Kim Taehyung will turn 25 on December 30. Today, he has given us a birthday gift in form of a love song, Christmas Tree. It is from the web series Our Beloved Summer starring his bestie Choi Woo Sik. BTS V fans from all over the world are sparing no effort to make him feel loved. India which has a burgeoning number of BTS fans is also making special efforts for the Bangtan Boys. We told you that the Mumbai fan club of Kim Taehyung has launched an initiative for menstrual hygiene in marginalised women. Other Indian cities are also not behind. Also Read - After Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani tests POSITIVE for COVID-19; shares health update

The Delhi fans of Kim Taehyung have put an LED ad near the Rajiv Chowk station of Delhi Metro. It is a very cute ad. There is also a plan for all Kim Taehyung fans to meet at a cafe in Delhi known as The Dessert Gallery to do a cake-cutting for the Winter Bear singer. Such events are organized in many countries across the world. Take a look at the LED ad in Rajiv Chowk... Also Read - BTS' Suga tests positive for COVID-19; worried ARMY trends 'GET WELL SOON YOONGI' – check tweets

?V-DAY

LED advertisement hoarding in the Heart of the Capital of India, Delhi?? ?DELHI: 24-31st Dec

?Block A, Rajiv Chowk Metro Gate 8, Inner Circle ??? ?? ?? ????! CHRISTMAS TREE BY V TODAY

[#TAEHYUNG #BTSV #V @BTS_twt]@VGlobalUnion pic.twitter.com/CXM0NUNrf3 — Taehyung India?by V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) December 24, 2021

?Revealing the Ad we have made for Delhi Outdoor Digital board for Taehyung's Birthday! Thank you to our lovely Admin S for the video edit? CHRISTMAS TREE BY V TODAY

[#TAEHYUNG #BTSV #V @BTS_twt]pic.twitter.com/BL3mQeih7e — Taehyung India?by V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) December 24, 2021

An ad will be put for Kim Taehyung in Kolkata's Park Street. It is on a billboard just above the iconic eatery, Flurys. The fans in Kolkata are super excited for the same. Also Read - BTS: OMG! Suga tests positive for COVID-19; had returned from the US earlier this week

?[Wish to V] ??? ???????? ???? ???????? ??????? [?/?] Part III - II : LED advertisement hoarding in the Heart of the Cultural Capital of India, ????????? ?️25-31 Dec

???????, 18A, Park St, Park Street area, Kolkata, 700018 pic.twitter.com/3NSIeZ3YDI — Taehyung India?by V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) December 21, 2021

Besides, donations have been made for children with hearing impairments and for stray dog welfare. As we know, animals have a special place in Kim Taehyung's heart. BTS is now on a rest period. The band won 3 awards at the American Music Awards. They have got their second Grammy nomination too. BTS members are loved to bits globally.