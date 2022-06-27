BTS' Kim Taehyung, Blackpink's Lisa and Park Bo-gum steal thunder at Celine's Fashion show in Paris, V interacts with Eddie Redmayne and more

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Blackpink's Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum interacted with Eddie Redmayne and stole the limelight at the Palais de Tokyo at Celine's Men's Fashion show in Paris.