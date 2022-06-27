BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, Blackpink's Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum attended the Celine men's Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, France a couple of hours ago. And it was a sight to behold. Never before a fashion show of Celine had attracted so much a crowd, it has been noticed by many. And it goes without saying that the globally acclaimed boyband BTS' Kim Taehyung, internationally acclaimed girlband Blackpink's Lisa and popular actor Park Bo-gum were the crowd pullers. BTS V has become the talk of the town again. And boy, he stole the thunder and how! Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is enjoying Paris in style; ARMY goes gaga over his aww-dorable pictures

Kim Taehyung + Blackpink's Lisa + Park Bo-gum at Celine's FS

If reports are anything to go by BTS' popular member V aka Kim Taehyung was personally invited by the creative director of Celine, Hedi Slimane. On the other hand, Blackpink's Lisa is the global brand ambassador of Celine as well. BTS' Kim Taehyung wore a sequinned polo neck tee which he paired with leather pants and a red leather jacket that he left open. He flaunted his love for OTT jewellery with a tasselled neckpiece. He wore his soft wavy locks and opted for a natural look. Blackpink's Lisa was seen in a fitting black halterneck top with sequinned work and black leather shorts that she teamed with high-heeled black pointed boots. Park Bo-gum, on the other hand, was seen in a black vest, blazer, a polo neck and leather pants. He wore an OTT neckpiece like that of Kim Taehyung as well, however, he didn't flaunt it so much as BTS V. Check out their picture here: Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Paris trip for Celine has fans super excited - 5 reasons why this is indeed epic

ARMYs, BLINKs and fans go crazy!

BTS ARMY, BLINKs and fans of Park Bo-gum are going berserk over the trio, the pride of South Korea making heads turn and bringing the crowd in huge numbers at the Palais de Tokyo for Celine men's Spring-Summer 2023 collection. Taehyung is a top trend, as always. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Travis Scott shares throwback pic of Kylie Jenner stark naked in his arms, HYBE shuts down RM's wedding rumours and more

Indeed The No1 Most Handsome Beautiful Powerful Men in whole world The Fashion Icon The Representative Of Fashion and beauty The Natural Beauty ?✨️

TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG

BTS' Kim Taehyung being the social butterfly

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung was as usual the social butterfly while attending the Celine's Men's Fashion show held at the Palais de Tokyo. He met Fantastic Beasts star , various international journalists and more. In fact, V's video of hugging and talking to Eddie is going viral online. Check it out here:

BTS' Kim Taehyung, Blackpink's Lisa and Park Bo-gum were indeed the show stealers at the event.