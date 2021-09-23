BTS' singer Kim Taehyung has impressed people with his vocals, acting and song-writing skills. His handsome looks have people floored left, right and centre. Now, a Japanese illustrator Shoko Nakagawa said on a show that she is a huge fan of Kim Taehyung and has drawn him on many occasions. She also revealed that he was his fave from BTS. In the video, we can see her dance on Dynamite, which is a blockbuster song. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY showers love on BTS' Jimin for secret donation, Sex and the City actor Willie Garson dies at 57 and more

[VIDEO] Shoko Nakagawa, Japanese illustrator, actor, and singer best known as presenter of Pokémon Sunday and performer of Gurren Lagann’s opening theme drew V. Shoko recently said she’s “crazy about BTS, especially V” and saves many of his photos pic.twitter.com/zPVR2hbspN — KTH FACTS (@KTH_Facts) September 22, 2021

A Korean sculpting studio One Touch that has made all figures of the BTS members made a sculpture of V. It took them more than two weeks given Kim Taehyung's delicate features. They said in a statement which was quoted by All K-Pop, "His personality is as good as his face. Every time I look at him I smile. To know there is a man with such an innocent face, I'm envious. here are people who within the category of handsome do not belong to a face type. It's the most challenging type for me to work with a single color. Such a person is close to a Golden Ratio." Check out the awesome video below...

Lee Jongbae, who is known as Staz Graffiti has also made pictures of Kim Taehyung take a look at his awesome works here. He is from Gunsan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by staz (@stazgraffiti)

Oh Yeseul, a mural artiste from Korea has made a mural of Kim Taehyung's Inner Child performance. They are spell-binding. We can see the image of him riding the merry-go-round, which is an iconic one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 오작가[컬러헌터] (@5yethree)

Artist Erik Yankher has also made a portrait of Taehyung as part of his pop culture series. It is in a gallery in New York City.

There's an artwork of Taehyung exhibited right now (entitled "Bulletproof Boy Scout") at The Hole Art Gallery in NYC by an artist named Erik Yahnker for his oil paintings exhibition "Heavy Lemons" in which he used political and pop culture references.

(https://t.co/88HSSLaCC1) pic.twitter.com/KzlEmJ0FB9 — ♛ (@sceneryfortae) May 30, 2021

Kim Taehyung's speech at the UNGA was shared by diplomats, mental health specialists and politicians. Everyone is marveling at his growth. BTS fandom is growing bigger and we are so happy for the boys!