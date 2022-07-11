BTS aka Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - have announced a hiatus from their excessive group activities. However, they are keeping ARMYs hooked, entertained and busy. With BTS members coming up with their solo works and other content, BTS ARMY is as busy as before. Recently, HYBE aka Big Hit Entertainment dropped a vlog of BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung. And now, Taetae has dropped a couple of aesthetically pleasing pictures, leaving ARMYs breathless. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's next solo song Arson's concept photoshoot from his album Jack In The Box bowls over ARMY [View Tweets]

BTS V drops pictures on Weverse

Taehyung is one of the most handsome men in the world as listed by a lot of reputed websites. And he is also one of the handsome members of BTS aka Bangtan Soneyeodan. Taetae's visuals always leave ARMYs breathless. And that's what he did a couple of minutes ago. He shared a couple of pictures on Weverse from his Drive Vlog. It's where he sat around the lakeside, soaked in the warm sunlight after having a scrumptious Kkomak with his directors. The scenic view in the background was breathtaking too. However, it's hard to keep eyes off Taehyung, who dishes out the vibes of a handsome chaebol from a webtoon or a K-drama. Check out Kim Taehyung's Aesthetically pleasing pictures here:



BTS ARMY going crazy over Taehyung's handsomeness

Kim Taehyung serving looks is normal, he does that always and it's not new. But he drops them as a surprise and leaves ARMY gushing ad crushing over him. A couple of days ago on ARMY DAY, BTS V had dropped a shirtless selfie and ARMYs had gone bonkers over the same. It's just the unaware surprise (though a pleasant one) that catches ARMY off-guard. ARMYs are trending him and his Weverse pictures post online. Some have found their phone wallpaper, for the time being, Teehee. Check out ARMY's reaction to BTS V's pictures here:

Meanwhile, V aka Kim Taehyung will be soon seen in In The Soop Friendcation with Park Seojoon, Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyunsik. The In the Soop Friendcation will stream on Disney+Hotstar on Fridays from 22nd July.