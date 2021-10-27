BTS: Kim Taehyung fan shares a throwback letter written by V in response to a kid fan and it's too adorable

Millions all over the world have surrendered their hearts to the BTS members. The diverse genre of their music appeals to all. People from all ages enjoy listening to their songs and watching Run BTS episodes. Moreover, though the boys are billionaires, they come across as very relatable. They have something for everyone. Kim Taehyung has been trending today on social media. Well, it is for the hashtag #100HandsomeMen2021. His fans feel that he deserves the top spot. Keeping with that hashtag, a fan has shared an old memory of Kim Taehyung. There was a time when fans could send gifts and letters to the members. Well, the have discontinued the gifts but fans can reportedly still send letters for them. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook's under-the-table advertisement controversy ends as the Fair Trade Commission shuts down the case

The fan has shared a letter written by a nine-year-old kid for Kim Taehyung. The child says that it would be rather lonely before his mom introduced him to BTS. He says he loves all the members but likes V more than the others. Kim Taehyung aka V replied back to the small boy making his day. Check out what a fan shared from the throwback moment on social media. Also Read - BTS' Butter is the K-Pop band's first official entry for the Grammy Awards 2022; Bangtan Boys face tight competition from THESE artists

y'all remember when a 9 year old fanboy wrote a letter to taehyung and as a sweet boy taehyung wrote back to him please this man is so precious ? #BTSV #TAEHYUNG #BTS #KimTaehyung pic.twitter.com/kGs5Btq39u — Kalun✨ (@pyiiiaaa) October 26, 2021

The letter has come with the stamp of BTS. Kim Taehyung says he is happy to know that the kid is dancing to BTS songs and says he is adorable. He says he wants him to grow happily so that they can meet in life. It is a known fact that V has the softest corner in his heart for kids and animals. He has always spoken of being a doting dad when he has kids. BTS will be performing at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles in the second half of November. Also Read - BTS: Jimin's kindness, Jungkook's perfectionist attitude, V, Jin and J-Hope's goofy charm, RM's leadership skills, Suga's old soul personality – the septet are truly like their zodiac signs [VIDEO]