BTS: Kim Taehyung fans create mayhem on Twitter as they slam Louis Vuitton, and also celebrate his red hot look in Permission To Dance

BTS' Kim Taehyung/V is adored by millions. The ARMY is also very protective of him. As we know, his sharp and suave look in the Louis Vuitton video made the Netflix drama Vincenzo trend worldwide. With his walk and perfect stare, he just killed it. But now fans have noticed that Louis Vuitton has forgotten to add Kim Taehyung/V pic in one of the videos. This has upset them greatly. They are tweeting to the brand reminding them that it is a septet and he deserves the mention. The handsome singer is voted as The Most Handsome Asian Man and his fan following is stupendous in the West too. Check on the reactions on the error by Louis Vuitton... Also Read - BTS X Ed Sheeran song Permission To Dance: The septet's new song will murder your pandemic blues with its 'right vibe'
On a more positive note, fans cannot get enough of his red hot look in the Permission To Dance video. He is looking like the cutest cowboy ever. Check out the tweets here... Also Read - RM on how BTS has redefined masculinity: ‘We don't want to appear ‘manly’, call us dope or cool'
We can see that the Kim Taehyung/V is getting immense love from all around. Let us see if Louis Vuitton rectifies it fast! Also Read - Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Avneet Kaur joins BTS ARMY; finds the K-pop band 'cute'
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.