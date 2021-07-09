BTS: Kim Taehyung fans create mayhem on Twitter as they slam Louis Vuitton, and also celebrate his red hot look in Permission To Dance

BTS' Kim Taehyung/V is adored by millions. The ARMY is also very protective of him. As we know, his sharp and suave look in the Louis Vuitton video made the Netflix drama Vincenzo trend worldwide. With his walk and perfect stare, he just killed it. But now fans have noticed that Louis Vuitton has forgotten to add Kim Taehyung/V pic in one of the videos. This has upset them greatly. They are tweeting to the brand reminding them that it is a septet and he deserves the mention. The handsome singer is voted as The Most Handsome Asian Man and his fan following is stupendous in the West too. Check on the reactions on the error by Louis Vuitton... Also Read - BTS X Ed Sheeran song Permission To Dance: The septet's new song will murder your pandemic blues with its 'right vibe'

"7" is a lucky number for BTS, it is happiness for ARMYs. You have missed the seventh member, which means you have robbed our fandom of happiness, please correct this error. we are happy when they are together, BTS is 7 members. remember this pic.twitter.com/6qxtDFuk56 — ? BTS (@Koala_Kim_BTS) July 9, 2021

@LouisVuitton to whom may concern!!

I would appreciate if please remove this video an update it with one that shows all 7 members of @bts_bighit is 7 or none? thank you in advance — Paorz (@Paorz9) July 9, 2021

Are you fucking serious?? Where is V where is Taehyung BTS is 7 !!!!!! — キザㅡカラ ⁷? (@kizarkara) July 9, 2021

BTS is 7. You can not just miss out one of them and post it casually @LouisVuitton Please include Taehyung in the video as you have included in the tag! ? https://t.co/LMXd6yktKP — 리야 (@riyab1801) July 9, 2021

BTS is 7

Where is tae this is the 2 nd time you missed tae

Are you jealous of tae bc he look handsome or yours and your staff's eyes are not working ,when ppl are in a good mode some bitches comes and spoil it https://t.co/5QAXD6hbUs — BTS INDIAN ARMY?? (@BANGTANtv______) July 9, 2021

yaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhh don't you know BTS IS 7 why always you do this to taehyung oppa .... better reupload the video again @LouisVuitton .. do this fast — ARMY (@BubblyS38900782) July 9, 2021

BTS is 7 are yall eyes fvcking okay or need any treatment how would you feel if everyone is missing you out in almost every friend circle activity, Hurt tight? then why do you think they will also not feel that like you're repeatedly missing one member out. please love 7 of them pic.twitter.com/rdf0Dgpw5I — ꒰♡태은⁷♚♡꒱ (@anqelbangtan) July 9, 2021

On a more positive note, fans cannot get enough of his red hot look in the Permission To Dance video. He is looking like the cutest cowboy ever. Check out the tweets here... Also Read - RM on how BTS has redefined masculinity: ‘We don't want to appear ‘manly’, call us dope or cool'

We can see that the Kim Taehyung/V is getting immense love from all around. Let us see if Louis Vuitton rectifies it fast! Also Read - Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Avneet Kaur joins BTS ARMY; finds the K-pop band 'cute'