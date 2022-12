BTS member Kim Taehyung who celebrates his birthday today is adored in India. The subcontinent is often called as Tae Tae Land because of the love that desi Bangtan fans shower on Kim Taehyung aka V. On the occasion of his birthday, Kolkata fans have put an LED ad on top of Vardaan Mall in Park Street. The ad is there in the middle of Park Street which is decorated for Christmas 2022. We can see that a huge crowd has gathered to make videos of the birthday ad. This is not the first time. Last year, they had put an ad on top of the iconic Flury's cafe of Kolkata. Also Read - Kim Taehyung Birthday Special: As the BTS vocalist turns 27, celeb astrologer does Bhavishyavani on his acting debut, health and what makes him a superstar

Well, this time there is a cup sleeve event happening too. This is one of the first for a country like India. Korean food is being served in food truck in the city. Well, it looks like BTS has to take notice of this desi love and make India a priority on tour destinations when they re-group.

His birthday celebrations are happening all over the world. Peru did a sound and light show at the beautiful fountains

Other fan clubs have also organised events. In fact, there is ad in New York at the One World Trade Centre at New York. This is organised by his China fan base for the event.

It can be seen that BTS fans and ARMYs the world over are celebrating his birthday with pomp. The vocalist will be soon seen in a variety show filmed in Mexico.