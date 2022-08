BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has been yet again linked to the Blackpink member Jennie. A picture has been doing the rounds of the internet for a while now. It is being said that the picture allegedly features Blackpink's Jennie and Kim Taehyung. This is not the first time that the two of them have been linked with each other. There have been some of the kpop stans who have been actively trying to find links between Jennie and V, be it through their pictures or through their outfits, etc. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung jets off to US for his schedule; ARMY is tripping over his casual yet smart airport look and goofy charm [View Tweets]

Kim Taehyung and Jennie's picture surfaces online

So, a picture of Kim Taehyung aka BTS V getting ready in front of a mirror has become the talk of the town. It features two girls as well. One of them seems like a staff member or a make-up artist. On the other hand, the other girl is standing in the back and is clicking a mirror selfie with Taehyung. BTS V is all smiles for the camera in the picture. The picture seems to be a throwback from the time when Taehyung was getting ready to fly off to France for the Celine Fashion Show. Also Read - BTS: What if Bangtan Boys feature on The Kapil Sharma Show? Watch this goofy ARMY-made edit

BTS V and Jennie linked again

As told y'all above, this is not the first time that Blackpink's Jennie and BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung have been linked with each other. Their dating rumours had previously surfaced when a picture of two people looking just like Jennie and Taehyung near Jeju Island had surfaced. Big Hit Entertainment aka HYBE had refrained from commenting on it. YG Entertainment, which handles Blackpink had released a single-sentence statement saying that they don't have anything to say about the dating rumours. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung's video from Memories of 2021 is going VIRAL; ARMY's link it to Jungkook – here's why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 taehyung⁷ ? (@taetaebooo)

Meanwhile, a couple of hours ago, YG Entertainment announced that Blackpink will be attending the VMAs and are going to fly to the US where they have a very tight schedule. On the other hand, BTS isn't attending the VMAs, media reports have surfaced. However, just today morning, Kim Taehyung flew to New York. But it is being said that he jetted off to the US for his solo schedule.