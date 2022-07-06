A couple of days ago, J-Hope aka BTS' Jung Hoseok released the MV and song, the lead single of the new album Jack in the Box, More. And when it was released, BTS ARMY had turned into Sherlock and had found Taetae aka BTS V in the video. J-Hope's More video featured a glimpse of Kim Taehyung. And now, the new video confirms the theory of ARMYs that V indeed make a cameo in J-Hope's More MV. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's More gets a shout-out from 'BFF' American singer Lizzo; ARMYs have a meltdown on their cute interaction [Read Tweets]

Kim Taehyung surprises J-Hope on sets of MV

BTS V shocked and surprised J-Hope as he was shooting for his MV, More. He was engrossed in the scene of the shoot and was pleasantly surprised to see Kim Taehyung on the sets. Hobi couldn't stop smiling and was grateful for V to come and cheer on him. J-Hope was seen proudly introducing Kim Taehyung to the cast and crew around on the sets of More. Taetae is one of the biggest cheerleaders of the hyung and the rapline and he has proved it a lot of times already. And seeing him cheer on J-Hope while filming the song More was another proof of his love for his hyungs and their work.

Taehyung makes a cameo in the song

Taehyung quickly jumped at the opportunity and asked J-Hope if he could be one of the mannequins in his MV. The mannequins were the artists/extras who were extremely still in the video. Kim Taehyung quickly took off his jacket and took place in the rear of the shot. After shooting the scene, Hobi quickly deduces that ARMYs will right away catch his cameo in the MV. And he was right! As soon as the More MV was released, ARMY did indeed catch Kim Taehyung in his tee, jacket and slippers with his toes sticking out. ARMY has a keen eye and a knack for dissecting the MVs and the Bangtan Boys also know how ARMY's mind works. It's rare to see a Boyband and their fandom know each other so well. Check out the MV here:

J-Hope teases new song

A couple of hours ago, J-Hope shared a new teaser. This time, it's called Hope in the Box. It seems like a new single or a new teaser of his album Jack in the Box. It looks quite sinister and dark. Hobi is experimenting with his music, style and even himself with his new album. Must say, this break to explore themselves as artists is working amazingly well for them.