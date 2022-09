BTS news has been dominated by the dating rumours of Kim Taehyung and Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim. This is happening since a week especially after leaked pics of the alleged couple are surfacing one after the another. Now, it has led to a full blown fandom war between BTS ARMYs and Blackpink fans known as Blinks. Yesterday, an account highlighted that Kim Jennie and Big Bang's rapper G Dragon were allegedly seen in matching accessories and hinted that they could be a couple. Now, it has been rumoured before that G Dragon was in a relationship with Jennie Kim, and even her family approved of the same. Some ARMYs started trending #JenDragon and #JenDragonIsReal on Twitter. Also Read - BTS ARMY gears up for 'Model Taehyung' as a magazine editor teases Kim Taehyung aka V's photoshoot [View Tweets]

This made Blackpink fans aka Blinks angry who decided to hit back in their own way. They taunted Jimin saying that everyone knew that he was the 'boyfriend' of Bang PD, the honcho of BTS. They are using the hashtag #BangMin which is quite derogatory in every way. ARMYs are fuming that Jimin has been dragged without any reason whatsoever. Even GDragon has been shamed for his age endless times by some netizens. While this drama will continue till either Kim Taehyung-Jennie or their agencies speak up but this is truly sad and nasty.

ARTISNYA MAH HUMBLE KE GD, EH MALAH PUNYA PENS SPEK SETAN #FreeGDRAGON — ???? 玹硕 *ia? (@chill7chs) September 4, 2022

army are responsible for the hate jimin gets

army never defend jimin from tkkrs

army are tkkrs#freejiminfromtaekookers#freejiminfromarmys — FreeJimin (@free__jimin) September 4, 2022

It’s so heartbreaking to see Jimin becoming the punching bag of kpop twt and army doesn't care.#freejiminfromarmys#freejiminfromblinks #freejiminfromtaekookers pic.twitter.com/sVfVNotEn1 — ¹³dimin⁷ PJM1 With You (ia) (@mylove_dimin) September 4, 2022

Army don't want their fav to date so they set up jimin for hate#freejiminfromtaekookers#freejiminfromarmys https://t.co/tTKi4Qq3yh — FreeJimin (@free__jimin) September 4, 2022

Jm being the sweetest angel and armys do this shit. U never deserved him and his love. #freejiminfromarmys https://t.co/uolQiQpgLI — zen (@theonlyitboy95) September 4, 2022

I'm late for this but for the love of god, stop dragging jimin to issues he is not related! He literally is too good for this world?

#freejiminfromarmys — MEandBIU (@niqz_m) September 4, 2022

JIMINA , no one can't imagine how much " I PURPLE YOU ? " .

pls , never ever ever feel that you are alone

NO baby , YOU have your true ARMYs .

Army will never let you get hurt, we will protect you with our love and life??

WE ALL LOVE YOU

LEAVE HIM ALONE #freejiminfromarmys pic.twitter.com/xjyrkyA2ZA — (MIN Tangerine?)مین نارنگی? (@NILIARMY7) September 4, 2022

Guys please stop talking about #BANGMINREAL, we still don't know if #BANGMIN is real so please stop talking about #BANGMIN now. Even if #BANGMIN is real, let #BANGMIN breathe. Let #BANGMIN date in peace.

Stop mentioning #BANGMIN so that #BANGMIN won't trend. — BONNIE | BORN PINK (@jisooyakim123) September 4, 2022

Nah, nothing is more real than #BANGMIN , there's even plenty of evidence — jessie | might be ia before born pink (@blinkershade) September 4, 2022

thousands of likes on these tweets wanting jennie to be dating a man that’s known her since she was 14 and he was 22. that would mean she was groomed y’all are so disgusting pic.twitter.com/ydT8ZMq5Ri — may ? (@hatinthemorning) September 4, 2022

BTS vocalist Park Jimin is now preparing for his first solo album while G Dragon is busy with his music and endorsements. Even Kim Taehyung and Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim are super busy. The agencies or artistes need to speak up soon to end this madness on social media.