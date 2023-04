Kim Taehyung aka BTS V is one of the most popular BTS members across the globe. Just yesterday, V and Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook attended the grand VIP premiere of Dream starring popular South Korean actor Park Seojoon. And a couple of hours ago, in the wee of the night, Jungkook conducted a live session on Weverse. On the other hand, just a couple of minutes ago, Kim Taehyung aka V conducted a live on Weverse. The handsome hunk of a singer and actor had just woken up after a late movie screening of his dear friend Park Seojoon's movie. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung conducts live, complains about 'Yoongi Marry Me' 'TMI' kinda comments; asks ARMY to upgrade their questions

Kim Taehyung aka V comes live on Weverse

Kim Taehyung has grabbed headlines in Hollywood News right now. He just conducted a short live on Weverse. The Run BTS and Christmas Tree singer just wanted to flaunt his fluffy hair. Taehyung shares that he just woke up and thought his hair looked funny. Hence, he wanted to show his hair to the ARMYs. Taehyung wished everyone a Good Morning looking handsome as always. Also Read - BTS: 'Most Handsome Chef V' trends on Twitter with full force as ARMY goes gaga over his look in Jinny's Kitchen Episode 5 [VIEW TWEETS]

Watch the video of Taehyung flaunting his morning fluffy hair here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 taehyung⁷ ? (@taetaebooo)

Taehyung talks about passing out drunk

In the live, Taehyung read the comments that ARMY posted for him. He got to know that Jungkook conducted a live session early morning. However, he couldn't watch it alongside the BTS ARMYs. Revealing the reason, as translated by the BTS ARMYs online, BTS V revealed that he and his friends got drunk last night. He adds that he was so drunk that he passed out/ fell asleep last night. Taehyung also revealed that Jungkook didn't get drunk. Taehyung is talking about the movie premiere of Dream that he and Jungkook attended. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V takes over global trends with sensational photoshoot for Elle Korea; ARMY screams 'sexy, manly, insanely hot' [View Pics]

Watch the video of Taehyung talking about passing out drunk here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 taehyung⁷ ? (@taetaebooo)

Talking about the movie premiere of Dream, Jungkook and Taehyung attended the VIP screening together. It was Jungkook’s first public appearance at a movie premiere. Hence, he was all shy. On the other hand, Taehyung has attended a couple of movie premieres. He is experienced in that way. Also, Taehyung has a lot of celebrity friends being an extrovert. On the other hand, Jungkook is an introvert. He was all shy while posing for the photographers at the event. ARMY couldn’t stop gushing about him.