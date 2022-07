Last month, the K-pop sensation BTS had opened up about their plans for a world tour. They said they wanted to move around Australia, Barcelona (Spain), South America along with Mumbai, India as one of the venues for their live performance. However, the pandemic came as a huge hurdle in their plan. So are the BTS band members including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook planning to visit India soon? Also Read - BTS' Jin all set to make his acting debut soon? He REACTS to 'ACTOR JIN' trending on social media

After this revelation, speculations were sparked about the BTS World Tour 2022 on the internet. A few websites featuring Hollywood news also mentioned some information such as concert ticket price, schedule, venue, and more, which mislead the BTS ARMY in India to believe that the septet may come to Mumbai in August 2022. But sadly, there's no truth in these rumours.

Though BTS had plans to visit India, Big Hit Entertainment, which manages K-pop sensation BTS, have not announced or released any kind of information or details about their world tour 2022. While fans have been expressing their excitement to attend BTS' Mumbai concert, the ARMY will have to wait for the septet to officially announce their plans.

A couple of weeks ago, BTS broke down in tears as they revealed plans to pursue solo careers and grow, but pledged to return someday. The septet broke the news to their armies of fans during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrated the hugely popular band's nine years together.

However, V insisted they were not splitting and vowed the band's "synergy will be like no other" when they regroup. Jung Kook released a solo single called My You while J-Hope has been announced as a headliner of Chicago's Lollapalooza festival in July.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some down time to recharge. They also took a mini break in 2019.