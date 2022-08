BTS ARMY, we know y'all are terribly upset that the new Run BTS episode was not released. However, worry not, Run BTS will be back soon. In the meantime, let's check out some interesting and cool edits of Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. Today, we are here with an ARMY-made edit on the trending song and reel Kala Chashmah. Starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, the song has become a rage amongst the masses. So, an ARMY jumped on the trend with the visuals of BTS and the results are 'Smooth Like Butter'. Also Read - BTS: New twist in Kim Taehyung-Jennie dating rumours; Taennie shippers spot similar bag in leaked pics of the Blackpink rapper

BTS X Kala Chashmah edit

So, the ARMY by the name Mang Mochi edited a super cool video of BTS' Grammy performance on Butter and put Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's song Kala Chashmah on it. And the results are epic. Can there be anything hotter than seeing 7 hottest men from South Korea and the Biggest Boyband in the world dancing on the biggest trend in the world right now? The hits and the beats are in perfect sync with the moves of Bangtan Boys on Butter from Grammy. ARMY loves editing videos of BTS and adding Bollywood music to them. But this one takes the cake. While each of the members are standing out, Jin, Taehyung and Jungkook steal the show in this edit. Check out the video here: Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie Kim leaked pics of alleged dating come to an end; Twitter account suspended

Quick Style who made Kala Chashmah rage has choreographed BTS

So, y'all would know, obviously how the rage of Kala Chashmah came to be about! It was all thanks to the Norwegian-Pakistani dance crew Quick Style. BTW, Quick Style has also choreographed some of the BTS' songs. It is said that Quick Style has choreographed Boy With Luv and Blood Sweat & Tears of BTS. It was revealed during an interview by Quick Style choreographer and dancer Nasir revealed that Bang Sihyuk aka Bang PD himself approached them to choreograph songs for BTS. Also Read - Run BTS stopped? 'Clueless' ARMY wonders when they'll see Kim Taehyung, Jungkook and Bangtan Boys again [View worried Tweets]