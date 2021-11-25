BTS: Kim Taehyung may lend his voice for BFF Choi Woo Shik's new drama Our Beloved Summer; ARMY thrilled for their December babies Jin and V

Reports have surfaced stating that BTS' Kim Taehyung may lend his voice for BFF Choi Woo-Shik's new K-drama Our Beloved Summer. First Jin's Yours for Jirisan and now V is hailing TaeJin as OST Kings.