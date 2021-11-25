O.M.G! BTS has been grabbing headlines every day for various reasons. Yesterday, it was BTSXLateLate trending with BTS on the crosswalk performance, Grammy nominations and before that AMA wins and more. And now a new report about BTS member Kim Taehyung has taken over social media. Various media portals have reported that BTS V may lend his baritone and mellifluous vocals to a new K-drama. Uh-huh, ARMY, you read that right. And guess what? If the reports are true, then Taehyung will be lending his voice to his BFF Choi Woo Shik's new drama. Yes, Woo-Shik is playing the lead role in SBS's new K-drama, Our Beloved Summer. Based on a Naver webtoon, the series also stars Kim Da-Mi, Kim Sung-Cheol, Roh Jeong-eui to name a few. Our Beloved Summer narrates the story of two past lovers who are forced to reunite in front of the camera ten years later. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member Jimin's reunion pics with his Papa Mochi will make your heart melt, BLACKPINK's Lisa tests Covid-19 positive and more
And ever since the reports have surfaced, BTS ARMY is going gaga. They are trending 'V OST IS COMING', 'OST BY V', 'TAEHYUNG OST IS COMING', 'V NEW MUSIC' and more on Twitter. It is twice a celebration as the drama will premiere on 6th December which is closer to BTS member Jin's (Kim Seokjin) birthday (4th December). Interestingly, Jin's OST Yours for Jirisan was released a couple of weeks ago. Jin and V have together lent their voice for Kim Taehyung's acting debut K-drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. They both sang It's Definitely You for the popular historical drama starring Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, Go Ara, Choi Min-Ho, Do Ji-han, Cho Yoon-woo to name a few. Anyway, ARMY is busy trending TaeJin on Twitter calling them OST kings. Check out ARMY's tweets here: Also Read - BTS: Taehyung aka V's picture feeling all gross after touching a dirty car goes viral; ARMY trips over his hand prints on dust – read tweets
Apart from It's Definitely You, V has also lent his voice for BFF Park Seo-Joon's Itaewon Class. He sang Swwet Night for the series which was also a huge hit. And we bet, this new OST will break records too. Also Read - How James Corden introduced BTS on The Late Late Show will win ARMYs all over and also win him the much-needed apology
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.