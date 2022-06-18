BTS members brought the hearts of the ARMYs out when a mistranslation caused them to believe that BTS was going on a hiatus. However, nothing like that is happening. In fact, just recently, BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - promoted their songs Yet To Come, For Youth from Proof on MNet and Music Bank. And since last night Jeon Jungkook and Kim Taehyung have been trending and it's because of their ending fairy moments. Also Read - BTS confirms they are not breaking up; check out Backstreet Boys, The Beatles and other bands who couldn't dodge the 'disbanding' bullet

Jungkook and Taehyung's ending fairy moments

While Taehyung winked at the ARMYs a quickly turned shy and goofy, Jungkook who has run away was brought back on stage by Kim Taehyung. Jungkook pulled his jacket off and flaunted his toned body in the polo neck tee. Uff, he looked super hot. ARMYs would have been drooling for a long time over the boys. Check out the Ending Fair Challenge aka the Ending Expressions of the BTS members from the Music Bank here: Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung spills the beans on conversation with Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, his solo album and more

Jungkook or Kim Taehyung which BTS members' ending fair challenge did you like more? Vote here: Also Read - BTS Chapter 2: What are Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, J-Hope and other Bangtan members' solo and group projects? ARMY, check this out

BTS: Jungkook's next project

Jungkook will next be seen in a music video with the American singer/songwriter /record producer Charlie Puth. They are collaborating for Left And Right. Charlie Puth and Jungkook's Left And Right is releasing on 24th June 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

BTS: Kim Taehyung's next projects

As per the K-media reports, Taetae will be launching a spin-off of In the Soop with his Wooga Squad which includes Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy. The In the Soop version of Wooga squad will reportedly air on JTBC at the end of July. He is also working on his album. He has been writing songs as well and believes he has become better. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung wants to showcase his different personalities to ARMY now.

Do vote for your favourite moment.