BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has kept his fans in anticipation of his rumoured appearance in the hugely popular South Korean drama series Squid Game. Adding more fuel to the buzz, Kim Taehyung was seen posing a selfie with Squid Game's star Lee Jung-jae.

In the selfie, Kim Taehyung was seen flashing a victory symbol while Lee Jung-jae gave a wide smile in the snap. Their selfie has once again made their fans believe that the two South Korean stars will be seen sharing space together in the upcoming Squid Game 2. Many fans are anticipating to see Kim Taehyung as the antagonist in the series.

Take a look.

Kim taehyung as the main antagonist in squid game season two I see the vision actually ? @squidgame pic.twitter.com/FG0uqsCJtp — vtaevly ia (@archiveforvthhh) August 19, 2022

Cast him bestie ? pic.twitter.com/eoLFyJI3Nz — V USA ?? (@V_USA) August 19, 2022

Kim Taehyung in Squid game season 2! Let's gopic.twitter.com/uQQlYFKVeN — vtaevly ia (@archiveforvthhh) August 19, 2022

Kim Taehyung in Squid Game s2 ? pic.twitter.com/qC52AxVVI0 — Nataliya ◡̈ ᴵ♡ᵁ ᶦᵗ'ˢ ˢᵒ ᵉᵃˢʸ (@TataLovesArt2) August 19, 2022

Squid Game is returning with its second season. Streaming platform Netflix dropped a brief teaser for the show on its Twitter last month. The streamer also shared a special note from Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the creator, writer, director and executive producer as he dispatched the details on which characters are returning for the second instalment.

The nine-part series, which stars Lee Jung-Jae and Park Hae-Soo follows the event after a mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death.

Season 1 of the show marked Netflix's biggest TV show ever, logging 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks of its release last fall. The second season is said to premiere in late 2023 or early 2024.