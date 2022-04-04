BTS x Grammys 2022: Kim Taehyung shares his moments with Lady Gaga on stage refers to her as his 'Jazz Queen'

BTS member Kim Taehyung has been trending since morning due to a number of reasons. His flirty skit with Olivia Rodrigo before the Butter performance created a meltdown. Then, there was a couple of pics of him smoking with a guard at the backstage of the Grammys 2022. But what is most beautiful is his moment with Lady Gaga. Looking ridiculously handsome in black, he approached the Love For Sale singer. It seems he has been a fan of Lady Gaga since a long time. Kim Taehyung said in the VLive that he really wanted a picture with her but had to muster all his courage to go upto her. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi, Urfi Javed and more celebs who reminded desis of the Kardashian sisters [VIEW PICS]

He said that he convinced himself to take the plunge after a while. Kim Taehyung said he felt it would be rude if he went too close. In the VLive, even J-Hope said that he felt that V was courageous to approach Lady Gaga. He said V was very conscious about finding a time that would be unobstrusive to meet the hitmaker. Lady Gaga's jazz album Love For Sale with Tony Bennet won an award. Now, the Christmas Tree singer has shared his pictures with her on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

V is a lover of jazz and classical music. A fan commented that it looked like God heard the wish of Kim Taehyung who is a lover of jazz and classical music. His video from the jazz club where he was seen dancing with old couples went viral and how. It was from one of the jazz clubs in Las Vegas. He was dancing alone to the song, Fly Me To The Moon by Frank Sinatra. Kim Taehyung also met Jon Batista whom he considers as one of his idols. Now, let us hope for a collab soon.