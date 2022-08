BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung's New York trip has come to an end. While the exact nature of his schedule is not clear, it is expected that he is doing a photoshoot for Vogue. BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has been embroiled in dating rumors with Blackpink's Jennie Kim and the alleged leaked pics of the couple are all over social media. The Winter Bear singer looked unfazed as he calmly greeted fans who cheered him at the airport. As we know, some girls got really close to him when he arrived in New York. He signaled them to stay safe from a possible accident. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Chris Rock turns down offer to host Oscars 2023, BTS' V and Jennie Kim's dating saga updates and more

The BTS singer did not look a bit perturbed by the commotion on social media. He was dressed in boyfriend denims with a white tee tucked in. He carried a big brown tote bag and wore a mask. Kim Taehyung looked very handsome. He waved at all the fans who had gathered for him. In fact, he kept on waving to them till the last minute. An ARMY has revealed that he was staying at the same hotel as her but did not name the location. She bumped into him in the elevator but let him have his privacy.

Taehyung makes his way through airport leaving New York. HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/t0acPGky5v — V Charts (@BTSVChartData) August 31, 2022

Tae is coming back home ??

I really hope he got to enjoy his days in new york and made many many precious memories ?

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG✈️ pic.twitter.com/Bhurm9lGXH — Giggler⁷ ♡ APOBANGPO (@Taeinnaeverse) August 31, 2022

Well, he will be home just in time for the 25th birthday of Jeon Jungkook. Kim Taehyung is working on his first album, KTH 1. Fans are waiting excitedly for the same. Media is also awaiting a confirmation from Big Hit Music or YG Entertainment on the dating rumors with Jennie Kim.