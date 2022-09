BTS member Kim Taehyung has again been linked with Blackpink member Jennie. Yes, you read that right. The singer and the rapper's dating rumours have been spreading like wildfire that doesn't seem to calm down at all. There have been names dragged into the matter and it has already taken a nasty turn with fandom war on Twitter affecting other Kpop artists. Moreover, the silence on part of Kim Taehyung and Jennie's management company, HYBE and YG Entertainment has aggravated the rumours. And now, the latest outing of Taehyung has yet again been linked with Jennie. Also Read - BTS: Move over Kim Taehyung-Jennie's dating rumours; THESE Bangtan Boys fan arts will help you distract

BTS' Kim Taehyung and BFF Park Bogum visit an exhibition

As per an ARMY with Twitter handle @nln5, she was at an exhibition wherein she came across BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and Park Bogum. The two stars had been spending time catching up at a public event, that is, at the Liechtenstein Hall exhibition at COEX. Pictures have been going viral of Taetae and Park Bogum. A lot of ARMYs who attended the showcase shared their experiences on Twitter. One of them recalled that initially, Taehyung denied his identity but when the person revealed that they are an ARMY, he shook hands. Another one revealed that she had met Park Bogum about 8 years ago and he looked just the same, reports Koreaboo. Also Read - BTS: As Kim Taehyung-Jennie Kim dating rumours dominate headlines, the Winter Bear singer's fans donate 1.23 million won for flood relief in Korea

[trans]

OP saw Taehyung at the Liechtenstein Hall exhibition at COEX. Taehyung came with a non celeb friend. He looked like a puppy, had fluffy hair and eyes so big. She asked, "aren't you V?" "I'm an ARMY" and he smiled cutely and reached out his hand first to shake her hands https://t.co/PvXpuOUmPI — ♛ (@sceneryfortae) September 5, 2022

OP (male) recognised taehyung at the exhibition today & got surprised when he alone recognized V-nim was there. He calmed himself down & followed him around for abt 3 mins acting like he didn't know who he was, he was so handsome. He fell for his class in shopping for artworks + pic.twitter.com/dua8nOFbMr — ♛ (@sceneryfortae) September 5, 2022

Another ARMY got lucky to see Taehyung as he passed by them at the exhibition hall. It was impressive that fans followed V slightly(secretly), pretending to take pictures of the artworks, not V (they didn't take his pics), at a distance so that he could enjoy the exhibition. pic.twitter.com/w58zl5FN5I — ♛ (@sceneryfortae) September 5, 2022

Look at him omg,I miss #KimTaehyung so much ??. pic.twitter.com/UA9jGdEkdh — V Meriam (@Meriam_Taehyung) September 5, 2022

Kim Taehyung linked with Jennie again

Hollywood News is filled with Kim Taehyung and Jennie's dating rumours. And now, his pictures from the exhibition have also been linked with Jennie. As y'all know, one of the reasons why Taehyung and Jennie have been linked is because of their matching accessories or clothing. So, this time, their caps seem similar which acts as the fuel in the fire to Taehyung and Jennie's dating rumours. Check out the tweets here:

Taehyung was spotted at KIAF exhibition today! still wearing his FoundRae necklace and peep the cap, it’s the same one as Jennie’s hat ? #taennie 뷔제니 pic.twitter.com/usu14LTZ27 — hearting (@taennietalk) September 5, 2022

the qts ? how many coincidences y'all will excuse... GO TAE! https://t.co/i7irySNrXm — ⬛ (@br4v3d0lI) September 5, 2022

If y'all think Taennie isn't real, so Taennie stans are just delulu shippers like tons of other shipdoms. Y'all can ignore toxic Vkooker harassing other members and lots of V's delusional shipdoms but why can't ignore this ship? Because deep down yk it' real? feel threated? https://t.co/SHBWkIZMIP — Dinary (@Dinar_kwd) September 6, 2022

Omg, that’s literally a surprise. Taennie is awesome https://t.co/nXI7YTTPZ0 — JILLXA (@JILLXA1) September 6, 2022

V followed Jennie , them having same IG layout, same circle of friends, were in nyc at the same time, visited the same golf club, have unseen images together, spotted in Jeju. Companies who can't deny their dating rumors . Wow what a coincidence ? https://t.co/vLBbglDdO8 — capy (@babythvruby) September 6, 2022

So two people can't bye the same thing that means they're dating ? okay i also have the same hat so me tae and jennie are dating now ? https://t.co/QaqEpFgGu6 — Pinky Kamara ? (@kennyjennybenny) September 5, 2022

Taehyung be wearing this hat since forever but now suddenly taennie shippers want this hat to use as proof for their non existent ship. Lmfao be serious delulusional breed ? https://t.co/btXjiuzNQh pic.twitter.com/RjDpPfkoPr — TAEHYUNG SOLO ERA (@my_Taeeee) September 5, 2022

Oh wow, i have the same cap, wait the sunglasses too. I'm dating Jennie ?? https://t.co/yoRyaVqKvD — moonie (@itsmooniiieee) September 5, 2022

it's clear now . jennie & taehyung in new york at the same time. jennie coming late almost every night at the pinks hotel & both of them wearing foundrae necklace (based in nyc brand) on their way home to korea . they are dating. https://t.co/r7BaRch4kS — adri (@itgirlyael) September 5, 2022

Recently, Taetae and his BFF Choi Wooshik's picture was edited and swapped with Jennie. Meanwhile, Taehyung had recently been to New York for his personal schedule. He is also working on his solo debut album. Taehyung's photoshoot with Vogue is said to come out in October.