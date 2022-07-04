BTS ARMY, we are back with another fun clip of BTS X Bollywood. In these videos, the Bangtan Boys' clips are edited by the Desi ARMYs into Bollywood music videos, trailers and movie clips. It's super fun to watch as you get to see the boys in a never before seen avatar, i.e, in Bollywood movies. Today, we are here with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook in the world of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Yep, you read that right. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook and Charlie Puth were in a BL relationship for Left and Right music video; fans congratulate on 'gay awakening' [Read Tweets]

BTS ft Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The BTS X Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 edit begins normally as the original trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. BTS' eldest member Jin aka Kim Seokjin is seen stepping into Tabu's role as the vo of her discussing Manjulika's evil spirit begins. We then get introduced to the goofy, affable and charmer Roohan. Kim Taehyung steps into Kartik Aaryan's shoes, as per the ARMY's edit. We get a glimpse of him dancing to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track as well. Jimin sometimes into (Chhote Pandit) aka Kiara Advani's shoes whereas RM is seen in Chacha and Bade Pandit aka 's role. Jungkook is also seen in Kiara Advani aka Reet's role. Suga also plays Chacha aka Rajesh Sharma's role while J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok steps into Manjulika's shoes for a while. It's a fun watch. Check it out here:

BTS work front

Meanwhile, on the work front of BTS, the Bangtan Boys have declared a hiatus from excessive group activities. They are focussing more on their solo projects henceforth, giving a boost to their individual artistry. Jungkook aka the Golden Maknae of BTS made his solo collab with Charlie Puth with the 'BL' song called Left and Right. On the other hand, J-Hope dropped a solo song from his first album, Jack in the Box. The title song is called MORE in which India topped YouTube streaming with 2.46M.