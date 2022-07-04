BTS: Kim Taehyung turns Rooh Baba as ARMY edits the Bangtan Boys into Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani-Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 [Watch Video]

BTS members Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga and J-Hope stepped into the shoes of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and others for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Check out the fun video here: