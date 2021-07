BTS V did a cute cameo in singer-actor Peakboy's new single Gyopo Hairstyle. The song is a peppy number, and V stole the show as a waiter. Dressed in a purple suit with a big bow tie, his expressions were adorable. We can see him raising a toast with a blue drink in a martini glass. Fans were instantly reminded of Leonardo Di Caprio from The Great Gatsby and Titanic. They have also shared many collages on the same. ARMY also remembered how Kim Taehyung once said that he wanted to be a waiter. They have shared videos of the time when he ended up pronouncing DiCaprio as RiCaprio in a live with all the BTS members. Take a look at these edits... Also Read - BTS' J-Hope surprises Army with a midnight live session showing off his dance moves on Vlive; fans cannot get over his 'expressive eyes'

Kim Taehyung aka V has acted with Peakboy in the TV series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Since then, he is close friends with the Wooga Squad. The video has crossed one million views in record time. Kim Taehyung was also seen at the Wooga Squad reunion that happened last month.



Fans also compared the raising of the toast to scenes from Vincenzo. The Korean series is a bumper hit on Netflix.