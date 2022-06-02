BTS: Kim Taehyung wins over female ground crew staff at Abu Dhabi International Airport; lady says, 'V is such a beautiful man'

BTS members enjoy global popularity. BTS member Kim Taehyung left the US a day before the rest leaving fans wondering why he did the same. Well, some had even noticed that there was no flights from Washington DC to Seoul on the day when he boarded the flight. It seems he took a connecting flight from Abu Dhabi to Seoul for the same. A lady who works as a ground crew for the airlines has shared her experience with the pop superstar. It seems BTS V aka Kim Taehyung met a lady ground staff whose job was to assist people travelling in the business class lounge. Also Read - Will Aamna Sharif ever play a vamp again after her Komolika experience? The actress REVEALS [Exclusive]

The lady said that though Kim Taehyung aka V did not give an autograph, he did shake hands with her. It seems she felt conscious as he hands were very cold. When she asked him if he did like coffee, V simply asked for some water with his signature drawl. The young lady also showed off her Korean skills by greeting him Gwenchana which means good night/ good evening. It seems Taehyung and his staff started laughing after this interaction. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta's health postpones leap? Disha Parmar and child actress track to START from this date [Exclusive]

Kim Taehyung has reportedly come back earlier to Korea as he is attending a special VIP screening of the award-winning film Broker. It won Best Actor for Song Kang-ho at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The movie also stars Kang Dong-won who happens to be a close friend of Kim Taehyung aka V. He is also from Daegu, which is the hometown of V. Other BTS members have reached Incheon airport some hours back. Kim Taehyung has been in the news for his alleged relationship with Blackpink rapper, Jennie. Also Read - Prabhas rejects Lokesh Kanagaraj's next? Here's a look at list of films the Baahubali star has REFUSED