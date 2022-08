BTS members are adored by millions. But BTS ARMY absolutely melts when they see moments of the members with kids and dogs. The newly released Memories of 2021 DVD has a lot of moments. And most of them are with Christmas Tree vocalist Kim Taehyung. As we know, TaeTae adores kids and dogs. And even they just get attracted to him like a magnet. Some days back, there was that adorable video where the son of director Lumpens thanked Kim Taehyung calling him an Uncle. BTS Jimin reaction on hearing that was relatable AF. Now some new videos have surfaced and they are too cute to handle. Take a look at them below... Also Read - BTS ARMY imagines V aka Kim Taehyung as Simba and their resemblance is uncanny [Watch Adorable Video]

Taehyung saw that the younger brother among the kids was interested in how to let go of the balloon so Taehyung patiently taught him how to do it He's so fond and lovely with children. Going to be the awardee of every best dad award in townpic.twitter.com/BAJg5e20xe — VStreamTeam ? (@VTeamBase) August 20, 2022

It seems the younger brother of the kid who was in the video (Lumpens' son) was keen to deliver a shot with the balloon. Kim Taehyung patiently showed him how to do it perfectly.

The little kids were finding their scene difficult and Taehyung helped them out so sweetly and kept encouraging them ?? pic.twitter.com/r6kmjWhqha — TTP (@thetaeprint) August 20, 2022

This clip just reaffirms that he will be the sweetest father one day. ARMY knows that he dreams of having a big family with three to five kids.

taehyung adores kids and they adore him too ? pic.twitter.com/EbM2kC70W2 — ♛ (@sceneryfortae) August 20, 2022

taehyung teaching the child dancer a dance move then doing it together with her while filming ☹️ pic.twitter.com/NDZpX1NuC5 — random taehyung things (@randomvante) August 21, 2022

Taehyung is always so good with kids and they're always drawn to him. Preciouspic.twitter.com/bENNQMuedY — VStreamTeam ? (@VTeamBase) August 19, 2022

BTS member Kim Taehyung has crossed 50 million followers on Instagram. He is the fastest person to do so in the history of the platform. BTS members are now preparing for the Busan concert in October 2022. It is a part of the bid for the World Expo 2030.