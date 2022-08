BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are supposedly on a hiatus. However, there is so much content of the Bangtan Boys available to binge for the BTS ARMYs that there won't ever be a dearth. Plus the BTS members are dropping their solo content as well. So, BTS content is just growing. Moreover, there are ARMYs who love editing pictures and videos of the boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook and sharing them online. And that's what we are going to talk about today. We have an ARMY-made edit of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung wherein the ARMY imagined V as an Indian son-in-law. And the edit is hilarious. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to reveal Malti's face on this date, Dolph Lundgren breaks silence on betraying Sylvester Stallone and more

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung as desi son-in-law

BTS ARMY is very talented in editing videos. They'd make memes out of anything and everything that is available about BTS online. And it's so funny sometimes that we feel it deserves a shout-out. In India, the fanbase of BTS is growing day by day. And hence, one such ARMY gave a goofy spin to Taehyung's video from BTS In the Soop. It is shown that Taetae's bride is getting ready after a shower and he is sleeping in bed peacefully. Suddenly he is woken up and the edit plays Bhajan in the background. Well, in India mornings begin with prayers to God. While some have silent prayers there are some households that have Bhajans playing early in the morning. The ARMY imagined what it would be like for BTS V aka Kim Taehyung to be married in such a household. Check out the video here:

BTS V in Friendcation

Meanwhile, V is currently being featured on In The Soop Friendcation with Park Hyungsik, Peakboy, Park Seojoon and Choi Woo Shik. Together the 5 celebrities from South Korea went on a vacation to Goseong. It's a four-day trip of the friends who've gathered together after years. It's a spin-off of BTS In The Soop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박형식 / PARKHYUNGSIK (@phs1116)

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, V aka Kim Taehyung's Drive vlog had been dropped too. It featured the Yet To Come and Run BTS hitmaker driving along with his directors and spending time with the ARMY. He listened to songs, played golf and ate wholeheartedly. Elsewhere, it is being said that Taehyung is soon going to release his solo album.