Kim Taehyung's birthday is coming. BTS' vocalist is turning 27 on December 30. The birthday projects have started all over the world, and this time India is not lacking behind. Delhi and Kolkata have got their first LED ads wishing the singer, music producer and song-writer on his birthday. On Christmas Day, the ad was unveiled on Kolkata's Park Street. It has been placed on top of the iconic Flury's cafe and pastry shop. As we know, it is one of the heritage spots in the city. Kim Taehyung aka BTS V fans gathered to see the ad. Some even carried balloons and professional cameras to record the moments. Also Read - BTS: Suga posts for the first time after testing COVID-19 positive; shares health update
BTS is on a break. Kim Taehyung also asked fans on Weverse about his birthday projects. We hope all this love from India is reaching the Christmas tree. Fans are thrilled to see the ad, which went live on X'Mas, a day when his song Christmas Tree was released. Also Read - Is BTS' Kim Taehyung part of Squid Game 2? ARMY racks head as V's selfie with Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae goes VIRAL
Even the ad near the Rajiv Nagar Metro Station has gone live. A number of fans gathered there too. BTS' Kim Taehyung latest OST Christmas Tree has reached the top spot on the US #iTunes chart. Also Read - BTS: WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wishes RM, Jin, Suga a speedy recovery from COVID-19
BTS has been hit by COVID-19 as Jin, RM and SUGA have tested positive. While Kim Namjoon and SUGA do not have any symptoms, Jin has mild fever. All of them are in quarantine right now.
