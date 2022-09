After a long time yesterday, BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V had an interactive session with the ARMY on Weverse. The baritone singer of BTS, V had a fun chat which is the talk of the ARMY and Twitter-town right now. Taehyung answered and responded to a lot of questions and messages from ARMY. It was late in the night but the For Youth and Yet To Come singer revealed that it was his morning right now. It seems Taehyung's whole schedule has changed. However, 'Jungkookie' is trending online right now, and it's all thanks to Kim Taehyung. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's beloved pet Yeontan gets dragged in the dating saga with Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim; here's what happened

Hollywood News: BTS' Kim Taehyung interacts with the ARMY on Weverse

Late last night in South Korea (evening in India), Kim Taehyung was online on Wevserse. He not just responded to the ARMYs but also conducted the shortest live as well. It seems BTS V was testing out the Weverse app since his last appearance on Weverse during fellow BTS member Jimin's live. Talking about Taetae's interaction with the ARMYs, Taehyung reinstated that Coffee is bitter and hence doesn't like it when an ARMY suggested him to drink cold coffee. He also responded to an ARMY who complained to him about not conducting a live session with Jimin. Taehyung dodged it saying that he was talking about a video call. Out of the many responses, one of the responses is going viral and it is related to the Golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V and Shah Rukh Khan radiate same energy, desi ARMYs TaeRukh agenda will win you over [View Pics]

Check out Kim Taehyung's post with Yeontan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Check ARMY's reactions to 'Jungkookie, I love you' mistranslation here:

It so happened that an ARMY expressed his/her sadness to Taehyung saying that Jungkook is ignoring him/her so what should he/she do? Taehyung consoled the ARMY saying, "Jungkookie loves you," However, the automated translate option mistranslated BTS V's response to "Jungkookie, I love you" and ARMY is having a field day over the same. Now, Taehyung and Jungkook, being the youngest share a very heartwarming bond with each other. Their friendship is widely shipped together as Taekook. Check out the reactions to "Jungkookie, I love you," here: Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V reminds desi Bangtan fans of Shah Rukh Khan yet again [View Pic]

? v, jungkook is ignoring me, what do i do ? ? jungkookie loves you ☺️ pic.twitter.com/5mo9RIvI31 — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) September 25, 2022

Taehyungie said Jungkookie, I love you. Jungkook bro fight back!!! pic.twitter.com/JaRRQvBsEU — thvitch ♡ (@tksbiatch) September 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Jungkook came online on Instagram to give a shout-out to J-Hope's newly released single with Crush, Rush Hour. He previously shared Instagram stories in the minuscule format, leaving ARMY in splits of laughter.