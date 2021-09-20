BTS: Kim Taehyung's obsessive male fan comes charging at him outside a New York restaurant; the Winter Bear's security team steps in the nick of time — watch video

BTS is now in New York where they will be delivering a speech at the UNGA. They have gone along with the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in as special envoys. A number of fans had gathered outside the JFK airport to meet and greet the boy band. Some BTS fans also shared the name of the hotel and room numbers much to the anger and disappointment of ARMY. They did a trend urging people to respect the privacy of the artistes. Though the crowd was not a huge one but the noise was sufficient for the security to be on alert. Also Read - Meet BLITZERS, the newly formed Korean boy band that often gets mistaken as BTS

A new clip has now come out where we can see a fan charging at Kim Taehyung aka V. The singer looks damn handsome walking in black pants and a white shirt into their. In the West, it is not uncommon for paparazzi to come close to celebs so it is confusing if it is a fan or media person. But the manner in which he rushes towards Taehyung is quite scary. But the singer looked absolutely unfazed as he walked ahead. It seems Jungkook was also close by keeping a watch on what is happening.

Kim Taehyung is one of the most popular faces of BTS all over the globe. The handsome singer is hugely popular with girls. But here it is a guy who has come charging at him. In the West, such sights are not uncommon. In the past, Big Hit Music has written explicitly how the boys do not like fans stalking them. In the past, their convoys have been chased by fans creating problems. A fan once tried to kiss SUGA outside a radio station. Seeing the video, fans commented on YouTube. One of them wrote, "Tae looks so unbothered. But seriously respect the boys space. I'm sure they expect fans and paps around but some people are deranged."