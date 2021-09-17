BTS’ Kim Taehyung/V has a massive fan following. The singer was also declared as the Most Handsome Man of 2021 by a website. He has beaten the likes of Robert Pattinson, Brad Pitt, Chris Evans, Noah Mills and Hrithik Roshan. Now, he shared a post on Weverse that read, "Lovely Jubbly." He wrote this on one of BTS ARMY's post. 'Lovely Jubbly’ is a phrase that became popular with the British sitcom ‘Only Fools and Horses.’ Today, he came online and and saw a fan’s comment. The fan wrote, “I miss Taehyungie! Our teddy bear you have to be happy and healthy every day whenever and wherever (you are). I will always cheer on for you! I love you!” Also Read - BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Song Joong-Ki aka Vincenzo's fan edits should get Netflix planning a perfect ‘casting coup’ for ARMY and K-drama fans – view pics

It was a lucky day for the fan as their star Kim Taehyung responded to his tweet and wrote, "Lovely Jubbly." As per BBC UK, the phrase means, "It means excellent, brilliant, great. It’s the sort of thing you’d say when you got some good news or had a stroke of luck, ‘ah, lovely jubbly’." The phrase became extremely popular in the 1990s when Dell Boy used it before it was used in the sitcom ‘Only Fools and Horses’. Post Taehyung's comment, fans went crazy and shared some lovey-dovey comments for him. People have sent him love on Twitter and were super happy to see him active. Read the tweets below. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook's artistic, boyfriend material side that ARMY wants to relive in In the Soop 2 – view pics

[INFO] Twitter trends after Taehyung's weverse update : - LOVELY JUBBLY

- #KimTaehyung

- TAEHYUNG ON WEVERSE pic.twitter.com/1Qkn1m4KHT — ????? ?????. (@woogasquad5) September 17, 2021

V is so cute, he is so handsome, I can't take my eyes off on him, no one is perfect but he is flawless ? ?

BORAHAE ?#kimtaehyung #V @BTS_twt #TAEHYUNG #KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/7ciPjjwPpq — TaeShez (@tae_shez) September 17, 2021