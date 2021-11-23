BTS: Kim Taehyung's sherwani look at the AMAs 2021 make Indian ARMY swoon over them; fan compares former to late PM Nehru

BTS' success at the AMAs 2021 is being celebrated by ARMYs all over the world. They won the Artist Of The Year at the American Music Awards 2021 which is the first for an Asian group. Even people who are not exactly ARMY are enthralled at how a small band from Korea made it so big just on sheer determination, and of course, fan power. The septet, RM, Jin, V, SUGA, J-Hope, Jungkook and Jimin came to the red carpet dressed in menswear from Louis Vuitton's 2022 Spring collection. But for the live performance of Butter they chose yellow outfits. Kim Taehyung and Jin's outfits have struck a special chord with the Indian BTS Armys also known as Desimys. They feel he looked like an Indian dulha with his sherwani. Jin's outfit was like a long kurta. Fans said that it looked like V was an Indian groom with Jin as his elder brother. People started talking about the Maanyavaar ads and so on. One fan also said that he looked like former PM Nehru. Just check out the reactions here.... Also Read - BTS: Jimin gets love from plus sized women for finding Lizzo 'attractive'; ARMY goes GAGA – view tweets

Is it only me or do y'all also think taehyung's wearing dress similar to a shorter version of sherwani(an indo-pak cultural dress for men specifically) over here!! ?? pic.twitter.com/7OeWO2zjMh — Aysel⁷? (@jiminsl0stj4ms) November 22, 2021

Taehyung wearing sherwani/kurta here. ?? will literally end it if he really comes wearing a kurta pajama or a sherwani. ?#TAEHYUNG #태형 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/a85ccqol9M — Tahny ? (@Tahny117) November 22, 2021

taehyung in a sherwani my life is complete pic.twitter.com/VR7a585SBA — ? (@vutonin) November 22, 2021

Why does taehyung look like dulha ( groom) in sherwani and seokjin as his elder brother in kurta while the rest of the bts are groom mates ??? pic.twitter.com/QFUFW5rltx — इश्क़ हमारा बंगतन? (@Bangwoool_twt) November 22, 2021

NOT KIM TAEHYUNG LOOKING LIKE AN INDIAN GROOM WEARING A SHERWANI i would give him tagda dahej fr pic.twitter.com/1Wr7hTANhH — Iwantchickennuggy⁷ (@i12stopthinking) November 22, 2021

Why this trio looks like the group of handsome cousins in an Indian wedding specially a haldi ceremony like see namhope wearing a suit and taehyung wearing sherwani types outfit ? pic.twitter.com/9kBODDWg2b — prima⁷ | AOTY BTS (@taeismyfate) November 22, 2021

Looks like KIM TAEHYUNG is wearing sherwani ? baby wait for me iam coming let's get married ?? https://t.co/xCxnrAo1y4 — LuLuWi (@tetegrowls) November 22, 2021

Jin and Taehyung have dressed as if they are supposed to attend an Indian wedding. Desimys please tell me you see the seokjin I wearing a sherwani ??? #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/WPT9FomcvQ — 00:00⁷ (@myboongiheart) November 22, 2021

1 second ke liye i thought taehyung ne manyavar ka sherwani pehna hua hai — aastha (@maddhoshi) November 22, 2021

It's a Nehru jacket with a white rose on it you can't change my mind.. ?

Kim Taehyung my Desi king ?#BTSxAMAs#KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/f1xCNivIZN — Diya⁷ NEEDS ARMY MOOTS ?? (@purplefatalegal) November 22, 2021

Jawahar lal Nehru. (Elite version)

Voting for PM. — Arc⁷ ??(ia ??) (@ayyogurl_) November 22, 2021

You can see the madness that this look has created. BTS is having four concerts in Los Angeles. Everyone in India is hoping that they come to our land in 2022. They will also be presenters for the Grammy Awards. Also Read - BTS Awards domination: MTV EMAs, AMAs and more – A recap of the septet's BIG WINS in 2021