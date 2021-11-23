BTS: Kim Taehyung's sherwani look at the AMAs 2021 make Indian ARMY swoon over them; fan compares former to late PM Nehru

BTS' success at the AMAs 2021 is being celebrated by ARMYs all over the world. They won the Artist Of The Year at the American Music Awards 2021 which is the first for an Asian group. Even people who are not exactly ARMY are enthralled at how a small band from Korea made it so big just on sheer determination, and of course, fan power. The septet, RM, Jin, V, SUGA, J-Hope, Jungkook and Jimin came to the red carpet dressed in menswear from Louis Vuitton's 2022 Spring collection. But for the live performance of Butter they chose yellow outfits. Kim Taehyung and Jin's outfits have struck a special chord with the Indian BTS Armys also known as Desimys. They feel he looked like an Indian dulha with his sherwani. Jin's outfit was like a long kurta. Fans said that it looked like V was an Indian groom with Jin as his elder brother. People started talking about the Maanyavaar ads and so on. One fan also said that he looked like former PM Nehru. Just check out the reactions here.... Also Read - BTS: Jimin gets love from plus sized women for finding Lizzo 'attractive'; ARMY goes GAGA – view tweets
You can see the madness that this look has created. BTS is having four concerts in Los Angeles. Everyone in India is hoping that they come to our land in 2022. They will also be presenters for the Grammy Awards. Also Read - BTS Awards domination: MTV EMAs, AMAs and more – A recap of the septet's BIG WINS in 2021
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.