BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most loved BTS artists in the world. His baritone vocals, falsetto and his visuals make fans go crazy! Recently, V's Singularity completed 4 years of its release. And to celebrate the occasion, BTS V's fans from Nepal and Malaysia made donations on the Christmas Tree singer's behalf. Kim Taehyung's fans from Nepal donated to One Heart WW whereas Malaysian fans donated to the Malaysian Mental Health Association. The thoughts behind ARMYs making these donations are pure and heart-touching.

The fans from Nepal donated to One Heart WW, an organisation which works to save lives and promote the well-being of new moms and their children in the underserved areas in Nepal. On the other hand, the Malaysian fan ARMY wanted to spread awareness about mental health and hence donated to the Malaysian Mental Health Association. That's not it, the global fan base of BTS V also made donations on his behalf to holt children's welfare society. By doing so, the ARMY wants to spread awareness about loving single parents out there. Also Read - Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar's film promises action and visual extravaganza

To commemorate Singularity's Anniversary & in observation of Parent's Day in Korea, we donated in V's name to Holt Children's Welfare Association. Inspired by Taehyung's loving warmth, we gift this sponsorship certificate to single parent families ? Collab with @BTSV_Support_Kr pic.twitter.com/8y6qQdjaqT — BTS V UNION (@VGlobalUnion) May 7, 2022

SOULFUL SINGULARITY BY V To Celebrate Singularity’s 4th anniversary, we’ve made a donation to @OneHeartWW, who works to save the lives and promote the well-being of moms & their newborns in underserved areas of rural Nepal.#4YearsWithSingularity#태형이만의특별함_싱귤4주년 pic.twitter.com/T61oKmXbfR — KTH Nepal?? (@KTH_Nepal) May 6, 2022

For #4YearsWithSingularity anniversary, we made a donation on behalf of Taehyung to The Malaysian Mental Health Association to promote mental wellbeing in the community & support for people with mental health problems. SOULFUL SINGULARITY BY V #태형이만의특별함_싱귤4주년 pic.twitter.com/sNLyvwKaXh — Taehyung Malaysia?? (slow) (@BTSV_Malaysia) May 6, 2022

Talking about BTS V, the singer-actor and BTS band member is also known for his kindness. He often posts heart-touching messages on Weverse, Twitter and tries to help people face difficulties through his music. Singularity is one such music and video with a heartfelt message.

In the video, V's character is seen talkling about hiding away his true feelings, voice, his true self for someone. By the end of it, he realises that he has not been his true self. BTS V's Singularity was released on 7th May 2018 as a part of Love Yourself: Tear album. It was released again with Love Yourself: Answer. Singularity is written by Charlie J. Perry and RM.

Meanwhile, the BTS members and the ARMY are gearing up for Proof, an anthology album consisting of their selective tracks and three brand new songs.