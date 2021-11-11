BTS: Kim Taehyung's solo song Scenery completes 200 million streams on Soundcloud; fans share interesting trivia about the emotional number

BTS fans, the ARMY does not forget to celebrate every single landmark of the boys whether it is for group songs or their solo projects. Kim Taehyung aka V's solo song Scenery has touched 200 million on Soundcloud. The song is a soft number that talks about memories. As we know, Kim Taehyung aka BTS V has a deep love for the visual arts whether it is paintings or photography. He said that the song is about how he spent his youth. The start of Scenery is with the click of a camera shutter. Kim Taehyung who is a photography enthusiast reveals pictures hold a sentimental value for him. Also Read - BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage Live concert's online streaming to happen later, frustrated ARMY expresses disappointment – view tweets

Scenery is also produced by Kim Taehyung. The singer sang the number live when they did a concert in Japan. The rest of the members hyped him on stage. He has also said that Scenery is a very personal song. It is more about Kim Taehyung than BTS V, which is his stage name. He says that there is not much difference between the two but Taehyung is someone who is very curious about life. While V is overflowing with charisma, his real side is said to be a lot softer. He said that as V he showcases both personalities.

He said in an interview, "There are many things he wants to do. There are still many things he's curious about." Kim Taehyung aka V's solo songs like Sweet Night, Winter Bear, Stigma, Inner Child and Singularity have a great fan base. BTS is going to soon travel to Los Angeles for the AMAs and concerts at SoFi stadium in the city.