BTS's concert in Seoul concluded a couple of days ago, on Sunday 13th March. The Bangtan Boys - Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Jin and Suga - had a blast over the three days of the concert on 10th, 12th and 13th March. BTS ARMYs are still reeling with the after-effects of the BTS concert. Those who attended the live streaming of the BTS concert on Saturday are also in awe of the experience of seeing BTS Boys in the cinema halls. Now, on the last day of the concert, it seems their parents had also attended the concert. During the concert, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung gave out a special message to his father to pass on to J-Hope's father. And it was the sweetest thing that ARMYs got to witness.

"Dad! Please greet Hoseokie Hyung's dad!" Taehyung said to his father. It seems J-Hope's family and Taehyung's family had been sitting beside each other. The way Taetae passed on the message to his father for Hobi's dad, is proof that the Bangtan Boys' bond extends to their families as well. It also proves that they consider each others' families as their own. The video of Taehyung passing on the message to his dad went viral on social media. Though the cameras did not pan toward J-Hope and Taehyung's parents, it was one of the sweetest gestures.

[TRANS] Taehyung asking his dad to greet Hoseok’s dad ?: Dad! Please greet Hoseokie Hyung’s dad! pic.twitter.com/n4WiOnwgTW — TTP (@thetaeprint) March 12, 2022

Talking about the concert, it was a very emotional moment for the Bangtan Boys - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), SUGA (Min Yoongi_, J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) as they performed in Seoul after about two and a half years. The boys were very happy to perform in front of the K-ARMYs. They gave their very best and ARMYs were super happy to see the boys live too.