BTS member Kim Taehyung and his Wooga Squad are adorable. The In The Soop Friendcation series has been a huge hit on Disney + Hotstar. BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung along with his besties Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyunsik, Park Seo Joon and Peakboy enjoyed four days of relaxation in the Korean countryside. Fans became emotional seeing how Kim Taehyung was consoled by Choi Woo Shik when he started crying. While Park Hyunsik, Park Seo Joon and Taehyung worked together on the Korean historical show, Hwarang, Kim Taehyung is equally close to Peakboy and Choi Woo Shik. Today, Park Seo Joon has shared a pic on his Insta and we can see him being the owner of Kim Taehyung's merchandise the Mute Boston Bag.

Hollywood fans and BTS ARMY will get to see Park Seo Joon in the 2023 film The Marvels. This is his Hollywood debut. He is playing the role of Noh-Varr. Fans are excited as he is one of the hottest characters and Park Seo Joon is known for his killer looks. Park Seo Joon is more famous in the K-Drama space for his shows like Hwarang, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class. He said that he found it unbelievable when he found out that Marvel Cinematic Universe actually wanted to talk to him.

Park Seo Joon and Kim Taehyung are great buddies. ARMY got emotional seeing how all the elders gathered around Kim Taehyung when he was cooking in the kitchen. He was using a big sharp knife and they wanted him to be careful. It was too cute. Park Seo Joon said he was impressed by BTS member Kim Taehyung's wish to learn acting when they were together on Hwarang. He helped him with dialogue delivery so that BTS V could deliver that memorable endearing performance!